Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (CKPT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM)

As Biotechnology businesses, Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 3 25.51 N/A -1.10 0.00 Aptorum Group Limited 19 1211.53 N/A -0.53 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -212% -134% Aptorum Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.9. The Current Ratio of rival Aptorum Group Limited is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.4. Aptorum Group Limited is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aptorum Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Aptorum Group Limited is $22, which is potential 37.50% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 10.6% and 0.02%. Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.7%. Competitively, 29.39% are Aptorum Group Limited’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. -2.95% -19.08% -37.53% -30.61% -8.04% 44.51% Aptorum Group Limited -0.32% -8.96% 47.15% 56.52% 0% 43.94%

For the past year Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Aptorum Group Limited

Summary

Aptorum Group Limited beats on 7 of the 8 factors Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of non-chemotherapy and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its pipeline consists of human, immuno-oncology, and checkpoint inhibitor antibodies that target programmed death-ligand 1; glucocorticoid-induced TNFR-related protein; and carbonic anhydrase IX. The company is also developing three oral, small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agents that inhibit epidermal growth-factor receptor mutations, the bromodomain and extra-terminal protein BRD4, and poly polymerase. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize the Anti-PD-L1 and Anti-GITR antibody research programs in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.