Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (CKPT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)

We are contrasting Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 3 26.89 N/A -1.10 0.00 Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 6 1.80 N/A -2.54 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -212% -134% Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -51% -28.5%

Liquidity

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $16 consensus price target and a 273.83% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 10.6% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. shares and 72.4% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1.7% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.4% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. -2.95% -19.08% -37.53% -30.61% -8.04% 44.51% Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 3.2% -9.31% -30.74% -26.75% -57.85% -24.23%

For the past year Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Akebia Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of non-chemotherapy and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its pipeline consists of human, immuno-oncology, and checkpoint inhibitor antibodies that target programmed death-ligand 1; glucocorticoid-induced TNFR-related protein; and carbonic anhydrase IX. The company is also developing three oral, small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agents that inhibit epidermal growth-factor receptor mutations, the bromodomain and extra-terminal protein BRD4, and poly polymerase. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize the Anti-PD-L1 and Anti-GITR antibody research programs in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia related to chronic kidney disease in non-dialysis and dialysis patients. The company is also developing a HIF-based portfolio of product candidates that include AKB-6899 for the treatment of anemia; and AKB-5169, a preclinical compound for the treatment for inflammatory bowel disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally, as well as with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization to vadadustat in Japan and other Asian countries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.