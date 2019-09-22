Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (CKPT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER)

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 3 18.40 N/A -1.10 0.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -2.71 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -212% -134% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.4% -61.7%

Liquidity

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.9 and has 10.9 Quick Ratio. Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Acer Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $48, with potential upside of 1,225.97%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 10.6% and 61.1% respectively. Insiders held 1.7% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.3% are Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. -2.95% -19.08% -37.53% -30.61% -8.04% 44.51% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 2.4% -23.92% -84.35% -87.67% -84.67% -85.14%

For the past year Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Acer Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Acer Therapeutics Inc. beats Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of non-chemotherapy and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its pipeline consists of human, immuno-oncology, and checkpoint inhibitor antibodies that target programmed death-ligand 1; glucocorticoid-induced TNFR-related protein; and carbonic anhydrase IX. The company is also developing three oral, small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agents that inhibit epidermal growth-factor receptor mutations, the bromodomain and extra-terminal protein BRD4, and poly polymerase. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize the Anti-PD-L1 and Anti-GITR antibody research programs in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.