Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (CKPT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER)

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.
|3
|18.40
|N/A
|-1.10
|0.00
|Acer Therapeutics Inc.
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.71
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-212%
|-134%
|Acer Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-67.4%
|-61.7%
Liquidity
Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.9 and has 10.9 Quick Ratio. Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Acer Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively Acer Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $48, with potential upside of 1,225.97%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 10.6% and 61.1% respectively. Insiders held 1.7% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.3% are Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.
|-2.95%
|-19.08%
|-37.53%
|-30.61%
|-8.04%
|44.51%
|Acer Therapeutics Inc.
|2.4%
|-23.92%
|-84.35%
|-87.67%
|-84.67%
|-85.14%
For the past year Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Acer Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Acer Therapeutics Inc. beats Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.
Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of non-chemotherapy and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its pipeline consists of human, immuno-oncology, and checkpoint inhibitor antibodies that target programmed death-ligand 1; glucocorticoid-induced TNFR-related protein; and carbonic anhydrase IX. The company is also developing three oral, small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agents that inhibit epidermal growth-factor receptor mutations, the bromodomain and extra-terminal protein BRD4, and poly polymerase. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize the Anti-PD-L1 and Anti-GITR antibody research programs in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.
Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
