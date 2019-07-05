Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (CKPT)’s Financial Results Comparing With AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU)

We are comparing Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) and AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 3 33.24 N/A -1.28 0.00 AC Immune SA 6 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and AC Immune SA.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and AC Immune SA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -144.3% -101.3% AC Immune SA 0.00% -35.7% -31.9%

Liquidity

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor AC Immune SA are 14.7 and 14.7 respectively. AC Immune SA therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 10.5% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. shares and 36.3% of AC Immune SA shares. Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 8.2%. Comparatively, 51.67% are AC Immune SA’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. -0.63% 61.64% 25.53% 88.05% 43.47% 159.34% AC Immune SA 1.18% 1.78% 31.97% -40.89% -47.93% -45.4%

For the past year Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while AC Immune SA had bearish trend.

Summary

AC Immune SA beats Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of non-chemotherapy and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its pipeline consists of human, immuno-oncology, and checkpoint inhibitor antibodies that target programmed death-ligand 1; glucocorticoid-induced TNFR-related protein; and carbonic anhydrase IX. The company is also developing three oral, small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agents that inhibit epidermal growth-factor receptor mutations, the bromodomain and extra-terminal protein BRD4, and poly polymerase. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize the Anti-PD-L1 and Anti-GITR antibody research programs in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms generates antibodies and small molecules that selectively bind to misfolded proteins to address neurodegenerative indications, such as AlzheimerÂ’s (AD), ParkinsonÂ’s, down syndrome, and glaucoma diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is crenezumab, a humanized, monoclonal, and conformation-specific anti-Abeta antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical studies. It also engages in developing ACI-24, a vaccine candidate that is in a combined Phase 1/2a clinical study for AD; and ACI-35, a vaccine candidate against phosphorylated pathological tau and is currently in Phase 1b clinical testing in patients with mild to moderate AD. In addition, the company develops PET ligands that are tracers to target tau and alpha-synuclein aggregates. It has license agreements and collaborations with Genentech, Inc.; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Piramal Imaging; and Biogen International GmbH. AC Immune SA was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.