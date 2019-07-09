Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (CKPT) EPS Estimated At $-0.12; Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) Had 2 Analysts Last Week

Analysts expect Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) to report $-0.12 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 47.83% from last quarter’s $-0.23 EPS. After having $-0.18 EPS previously, Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc.’s analysts see -33.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.60% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $3.11. About 41,165 shares traded. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) has risen 43.47% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.04% the S&P500. Some Historical CKPT News: 18/04/2018 – Checkpoint Therapeutics Reports Preclinical Data on BET Inhibitor CK-103 at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 15/03/2018 – Checkpoint Therapeutics Announces Preclinical Data Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Mee; 21/03/2018 – CHECKPOINT THERAPEUTICS INITIATES DOSE EXPANSION PORTION OF PHASE 1 TRIAL OF ANTI-PD-L1 ANTIBODY CK-301; 13/03/2018 – Checkpoint Therapeutics to Participate in March Investor Conferences; 18/04/2018 – Checkpoint Therapeutics Reports Preclinical Data on BET Inhibitor CK-103 at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual; 15/03/2018 – Checkpoint Therapeutics 2017 Loss $22.7M; 15/03/2018 – CHECKPOINT THERAPEUTICS INC – AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017, CHECKPOINT’S CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS TOTALED $19.2 MLN; 23/04/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Announces Collaboration with Checkpoint Therapeutics for Semi-Mechanistic Pharmacokinetic and Pharmacodynamic Modeling in Immuno-Oncology; 21/04/2018 – DJ Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CKPT); 10/05/2018 – Checkpoint Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 35c

Among 2 analysts covering Oxford Instruments PLC (LON:OXIG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Oxford Instruments PLC had 7 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Tuesday, June 11 with “Overweight”. On Monday, February 11 the stock rating was maintained by Peel Hunt with “Buy”. Peel Hunt maintained Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) rating on Tuesday, June 11. Peel Hunt has “Buy” rating and GBX 1300 target. See Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) latest ratings:

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, makes, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, the United Kingdom, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. The company has market cap of 782.50 million GBP. The companyÂ’s Nanotechnology Tools segment provides high performance scientific imaging cameras, spectroscopy solutions, and microscopy systems for research and OEM markets; atomic force probe microscopy for materials and bioscience applications; 3D and 4D image visualization and analysis software; and nanoanalysis solutions for materials characterization and nanofabrication on scanning electron microscopes, focussed ion beams, and transmission electron microscopes. It has a 26.31 P/E ratio. This segment also offers research tools for physical sciences; and process solutions for the etching of nanometre sized features, as well as provides nanolayer deposition and nanostructure controlled growth services.

The stock decreased 1.58% or GBX 22 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 1368. About 3,777 shares traded. Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) has 0.00% since July 9, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.