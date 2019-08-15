Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (CKPT) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Contrasting side by side

Both Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 3 21.46 N/A -1.10 0.00 Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 38 0.00 N/A -9.88 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -212% -134% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9. Competitively, Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. has 11.2 and 11.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 10.6% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. shares and 37.9% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1.7% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 8% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. -2.95% -19.08% -37.53% -30.61% -8.04% 44.51% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. -0.38% -7.07% 19% 0% 0% 37.85%

For the past year Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. beats Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of non-chemotherapy and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its pipeline consists of human, immuno-oncology, and checkpoint inhibitor antibodies that target programmed death-ligand 1; glucocorticoid-induced TNFR-related protein; and carbonic anhydrase IX. The company is also developing three oral, small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agents that inhibit epidermal growth-factor receptor mutations, the bromodomain and extra-terminal protein BRD4, and poly polymerase. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize the Anti-PD-L1 and Anti-GITR antibody research programs in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.