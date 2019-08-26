Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (CKPT) and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 3 25.51 N/A -1.10 0.00 Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 17 101.25 N/A -2.40 0.00

Table 1 highlights Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -212% -134% Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0.00% -49% -35.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.9. The Current Ratio of rival Scholar Rock Holding Corporation is 4.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.8. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 10.6% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 66.4% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% are Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has 29.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. -2.95% -19.08% -37.53% -30.61% -8.04% 44.51% Scholar Rock Holding Corporation -4.73% -20.71% -41.45% -20.71% -21.72% -46.5%

For the past year Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Scholar Rock Holding Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation beats Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of non-chemotherapy and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its pipeline consists of human, immuno-oncology, and checkpoint inhibitor antibodies that target programmed death-ligand 1; glucocorticoid-induced TNFR-related protein; and carbonic anhydrase IX. The company is also developing three oral, small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agents that inhibit epidermal growth-factor receptor mutations, the bromodomain and extra-terminal protein BRD4, and poly polymerase. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize the Anti-PD-L1 and Anti-GITR antibody research programs in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.