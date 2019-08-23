Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (CKPT) and Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) and Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 3 27.41 N/A -1.10 0.00 Provention Bio Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.93 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and Provention Bio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -212% -134% Provention Bio Inc. 0.00% -83.2% -67.8%

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9. Competitively, Provention Bio Inc. has 17.5 and 17.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Provention Bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional investors held 10.6% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. shares and 6.3% of Provention Bio Inc. shares. About 1.7% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 7.2% of Provention Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. -2.95% -19.08% -37.53% -30.61% -8.04% 44.51% Provention Bio Inc. -6.05% -15.92% 174.29% 361.64% 164% 496.61%

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of non-chemotherapy and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its pipeline consists of human, immuno-oncology, and checkpoint inhibitor antibodies that target programmed death-ligand 1; glucocorticoid-induced TNFR-related protein; and carbonic anhydrase IX. The company is also developing three oral, small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agents that inhibit epidermal growth-factor receptor mutations, the bromodomain and extra-terminal protein BRD4, and poly polymerase. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize the Anti-PD-L1 and Anti-GITR antibody research programs in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

Provention Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Oldwick, New Jersey.