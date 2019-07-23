Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (CKPT) and PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) and PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 4 29.01 N/A -1.28 0.00 PLx Pharma Inc. 5 53.81 N/A 0.10 54.08

Table 1 demonstrates Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and PLx Pharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and PLx Pharma Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -144.3% -101.3% PLx Pharma Inc. 0.00% -151.1% -45.6%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. is 1.9 while its Current Ratio is 1.9. Meanwhile, PLx Pharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.1 while its Quick Ratio is 3.1. PLx Pharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 10.5% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. shares and 24.3% of PLx Pharma Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 8.2% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.9% of PLx Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. -0.63% 61.64% 25.53% 88.05% 43.47% 159.34% PLx Pharma Inc. 5.09% 5.29% 5.09% 50.54% 25.28% 264.05%

For the past year Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than PLx Pharma Inc.

Summary

PLx Pharma Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of non-chemotherapy and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its pipeline consists of human, immuno-oncology, and checkpoint inhibitor antibodies that target programmed death-ligand 1; glucocorticoid-induced TNFR-related protein; and carbonic anhydrase IX. The company is also developing three oral, small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agents that inhibit epidermal growth-factor receptor mutations, the bromodomain and extra-terminal protein BRD4, and poly polymerase. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize the Anti-PD-L1 and Anti-GITR antibody research programs in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

PLx Pharma Inc., a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and other pharmaceutical agents. Its lead product is Aspertec 325 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin that uses the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention. The companyÂ’s product pipeline also includes other oral nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs using the PLxGuard delivery system, including PL1200 Ibuprofen 200 mg, a clinical-stage GI-safer ibuprofen product for pain and inflammation; and Aspertec 81 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin, which is in late-stage development. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.