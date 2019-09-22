Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (CKPT) and NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK) Comparison side by side

Both Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) and NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 3 18.40 N/A -1.10 0.00 NewLink Genetics Corporation 2 117.29 N/A -1.22 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and NewLink Genetics Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and NewLink Genetics Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -212% -134% NewLink Genetics Corporation 0.00% -38.6% -33.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9. Competitively, NewLink Genetics Corporation has 13.3 and 13.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. NewLink Genetics Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 10.6% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 34.6% of NewLink Genetics Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% are Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.1% are NewLink Genetics Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. -2.95% -19.08% -37.53% -30.61% -8.04% 44.51% NewLink Genetics Corporation 13.46% 18% 1.14% 22.07% -52.8% 16.45%

Summary

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of non-chemotherapy and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its pipeline consists of human, immuno-oncology, and checkpoint inhibitor antibodies that target programmed death-ligand 1; glucocorticoid-induced TNFR-related protein; and carbonic anhydrase IX. The company is also developing three oral, small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agents that inhibit epidermal growth-factor receptor mutations, the bromodomain and extra-terminal protein BRD4, and poly polymerase. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize the Anti-PD-L1 and Anti-GITR antibody research programs in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its portfolio includes biologic product candidates based on its HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy technology, which is designed to stimulate the human immune system to attack cancer cells; and small-molecule product candidates that are focused on breaking the immune system's tolerance to cancer by inhibiting the indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway and the tryptophan-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway. The company is developing IDO pathway inhibitors comprising indoximod that is in multiple Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for patients with melanoma, pancreatic cancer, malignant brain tumors, metastatic breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, prostate cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and GDC-0919 and atezolizumab (MPDL3280A) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors. Its clinical development products include NLG2101 for metastatic breast cancer; NLG2102 for refractory malignant brain tumors; NLG2103 for advanced melanoma; NLG2104 for metastatic pancreatic cancer; NLG2105 for pediatric patients with refractory malignant brain tumors; and NLG2106 for acute myelogenous leukemia. The companyÂ’s HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy product candidates under clinical development include tergenpumatucel-L, is being investigated in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for patients with advanced NSCLC; and dorgenmeltucel-L, is being investigated in a Phase II clinical trial for patients with advanced melanoma. Its infectious disease program includes replication-competent recombinant vesicular stomatitis virus, a vaccine technology to treat Ebola and Marburg viruses. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Genentech, Inc. and Merck, Sharpe and Dohme Corp. NewLink Genetics Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.