Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (CKPT) and Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) and Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.
|3
|25.94
|N/A
|-1.10
|0.00
|Nabriva Therapeutics plc
|2
|43.76
|N/A
|-2.10
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-212%
|-134%
|Nabriva Therapeutics plc
|0.00%
|-162.3%
|-117.6%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. is 1.9 while its Current Ratio is 1.9. Meanwhile, Nabriva Therapeutics plc has a Current Ratio of 5.6 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. Nabriva Therapeutics plc is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and Nabriva Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors at 10.6% and 49.6% respectively. 1.7% are Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.61% are Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.
|-2.95%
|-19.08%
|-37.53%
|-30.61%
|-8.04%
|44.51%
|Nabriva Therapeutics plc
|-0.21%
|-1.86%
|9.45%
|24.35%
|-11.71%
|62.67%
For the past year Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Nabriva Therapeutics plc
Summary
On 5 of the 7 factors Nabriva Therapeutics plc beats Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.
Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of non-chemotherapy and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its pipeline consists of human, immuno-oncology, and checkpoint inhibitor antibodies that target programmed death-ligand 1; glucocorticoid-induced TNFR-related protein; and carbonic anhydrase IX. The company is also developing three oral, small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agents that inhibit epidermal growth-factor receptor mutations, the bromodomain and extra-terminal protein BRD4, and poly polymerase. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize the Anti-PD-L1 and Anti-GITR antibody research programs in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.
Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans. The companyÂ’s product, lefamulin is being studied in two registrational Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. It is also developing lefamulin that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as in preclinical studies for antibacterial activity against various gram-positive bacteria, gram-negative bacteria, and atypical bacteria, including multi-drug resistant strains. In addition, the company is developing BC-7013, a topical pleuromutilin product candidate, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of various gram-positive infections, including uncomplicated skin and skin structure infections. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was founded in 2006 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.
