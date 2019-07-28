Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (CKPT) and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.
|4
|27.06
|N/A
|-1.28
|0.00
|Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.
|1
|1224.80
|N/A
|-0.15
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-144.3%
|-101.3%
|Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|-767.8%
|-96.9%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. is 1.9 while its Current Ratio is 1.9. Meanwhile, Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.6 while its Quick Ratio is 4.6. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 10.5% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 14.6% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 8.2% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.63%
|61.64%
|25.53%
|88.05%
|43.47%
|159.34%
|Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.
|-11.95%
|-12.79%
|-13.61%
|-17.5%
|69.67%
|53.9%
For the past year Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.
Summary
Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.
Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of non-chemotherapy and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its pipeline consists of human, immuno-oncology, and checkpoint inhibitor antibodies that target programmed death-ligand 1; glucocorticoid-induced TNFR-related protein; and carbonic anhydrase IX. The company is also developing three oral, small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agents that inhibit epidermal growth-factor receptor mutations, the bromodomain and extra-terminal protein BRD4, and poly polymerase. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize the Anti-PD-L1 and Anti-GITR antibody research programs in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.
Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid-based drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. Its lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections. The company is also involved in developing MAT2501, an orally-administered, encochleated formulation of aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin for acute bacterial infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) and multi-drug resistant gram negative bacterial infections. In addition, it is exploring strategic partnership options for MAT8800 discovery program, which intends to identify product candidates derived from omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.
