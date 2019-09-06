Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (CKPT) and Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Comparing side by side

Both Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) and Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 3 23.11 N/A -1.10 0.00 Kodiak Sciences Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -212% -134% Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0.00% 0% -79.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. is 1.9 while its Current Ratio is 1.9. Meanwhile, Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 17.4 while its Quick Ratio is 17.4. Kodiak Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and Kodiak Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 10.6% and 46.3% respectively. Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.7%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.3% of Kodiak Sciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. -2.95% -19.08% -37.53% -30.61% -8.04% 44.51% Kodiak Sciences Inc. -14.69% -2.15% 65.23% 54.07% 0% 73.38%

For the past year Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Summary

Kodiak Sciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of non-chemotherapy and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its pipeline consists of human, immuno-oncology, and checkpoint inhibitor antibodies that target programmed death-ligand 1; glucocorticoid-induced TNFR-related protein; and carbonic anhydrase IX. The company is also developing three oral, small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agents that inhibit epidermal growth-factor receptor mutations, the bromodomain and extra-terminal protein BRD4, and poly polymerase. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize the Anti-PD-L1 and Anti-GITR antibody research programs in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy. Its preclinical stage product candidates include KSI-501, a bispecific anti-interleukin 6/VEGF bioconjugate to target inflammation and abnormal angiogenesis in the pathogenesis of retinal vascular diseases; KSI-201, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed dual inhibitor antibody biopolymer bioconjugate for the treatment of wet AMD; and KSI-401, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed antibody biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.