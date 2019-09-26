Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (CKPT) and Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) Comparing side by side

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) and Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 3 21.10 N/A -1.10 0.00 Iterum Therapeutics plc 7 165.48 N/A -5.99 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and Iterum Therapeutics plc’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -212% -134% Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.00% -101.8% -76.1%

Liquidity

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. On the competitive side is, Iterum Therapeutics plc which has a 4.4 Current Ratio and a 4.4 Quick Ratio. Iterum Therapeutics plc is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and Iterum Therapeutics plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Iterum Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00

Iterum Therapeutics plc on the other hand boasts of a $17 average target price and a 179.15% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 10.6% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 75.3% of Iterum Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.7% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.6% of Iterum Therapeutics plc shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. -2.95% -19.08% -37.53% -30.61% -8.04% 44.51% Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.41% -4.8% -18.94% -2.53% -25.82% 30.74%

For the past year Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Iterum Therapeutics plc

Summary

Iterum Therapeutics plc beats Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of non-chemotherapy and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its pipeline consists of human, immuno-oncology, and checkpoint inhibitor antibodies that target programmed death-ligand 1; glucocorticoid-induced TNFR-related protein; and carbonic anhydrase IX. The company is also developing three oral, small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agents that inhibit epidermal growth-factor receptor mutations, the bromodomain and extra-terminal protein BRD4, and poly polymerase. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize the Anti-PD-L1 and Anti-GITR antibody research programs in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.