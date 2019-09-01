Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (CKPT) and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Comparison side by side

Both Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 3 24.59 N/A -1.10 0.00 Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 16 18.70 N/A -1.96 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -212% -134% Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -31.7% -25.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. is 1.9 while its Current Ratio is 1.9. Meanwhile, Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.7 while its Quick Ratio is 7.7. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 10.6% and 82.8% respectively. Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.7%. Competitively, 0.1% are Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. -2.95% -19.08% -37.53% -30.61% -8.04% 44.51% Intellia Therapeutics Inc. -0.82% 10.16% 25.17% 31.54% -29.82% 32.6%

For the past year Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of non-chemotherapy and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its pipeline consists of human, immuno-oncology, and checkpoint inhibitor antibodies that target programmed death-ligand 1; glucocorticoid-induced TNFR-related protein; and carbonic anhydrase IX. The company is also developing three oral, small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agents that inhibit epidermal growth-factor receptor mutations, the bromodomain and extra-terminal protein BRD4, and poly polymerase. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize the Anti-PD-L1 and Anti-GITR antibody research programs in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc., a gene editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hepatitis B virus, and inborn errors of metabolism programs. Its ex vivo pipeline includes proprietary and partnered programs focuses on chimeric antigen receptor T cells and hematopoietic stem cells. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Caribou Biosciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as AZRN, Inc. and changed its name to Intellia Therapeutics Inc. in July 2014. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.