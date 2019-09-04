Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (CKPT) and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 3 25.94 N/A -1.10 0.00 Gritstone Oncology Inc. 11 96.13 N/A -2.40 0.00

Demonstrates Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -212% -134% Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0.00% -312.1% -48.4%

Liquidity

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Gritstone Oncology Inc. are 9.6 and 9.6 respectively. Gritstone Oncology Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Gritstone Oncology Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $18.5 average price target and a 86.87% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 10.6% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. shares and 65% of Gritstone Oncology Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1.7% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, 7.27% are Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. -2.95% -19.08% -37.53% -30.61% -8.04% 44.51% Gritstone Oncology Inc. 7.03% -6.75% -1.69% -17.52% 0% -32.04%

For the past year Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Gritstone Oncology Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Gritstone Oncology Inc. beats Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of non-chemotherapy and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its pipeline consists of human, immuno-oncology, and checkpoint inhibitor antibodies that target programmed death-ligand 1; glucocorticoid-induced TNFR-related protein; and carbonic anhydrase IX. The company is also developing three oral, small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agents that inhibit epidermal growth-factor receptor mutations, the bromodomain and extra-terminal protein BRD4, and poly polymerase. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize the Anti-PD-L1 and Anti-GITR antibody research programs in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.