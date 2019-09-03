Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (CKPT) and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 3 24.11 N/A -1.10 0.00 Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 12 5.10 N/A 0.61 18.55

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -212% -134% Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0.00% 28.6% 25.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. is 1.9 while its Current Ratio is 1.9. Meanwhile, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 6.3 while its Quick Ratio is 6.2. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 10.6% and 76.8% respectively. About 1.7% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 3.2% are Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. -2.95% -19.08% -37.53% -30.61% -8.04% 44.51% Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 2.09% 2.64% -8.68% -3.76% -12.17% -15.72%

For the past year Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated beats Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of non-chemotherapy and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its pipeline consists of human, immuno-oncology, and checkpoint inhibitor antibodies that target programmed death-ligand 1; glucocorticoid-induced TNFR-related protein; and carbonic anhydrase IX. The company is also developing three oral, small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agents that inhibit epidermal growth-factor receptor mutations, the bromodomain and extra-terminal protein BRD4, and poly polymerase. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize the Anti-PD-L1 and Anti-GITR antibody research programs in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing Korlym in combination with eribulin, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; Korlym in combination with drug Abraxane that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer; and Korlym combined with the androgen deprivation agent enzalutamide, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops CORT125134 for the treatment of patients with CushingÂ’s syndrome and solid-tumor cancers; and CLIA-validated assay to measure expression of the gene FKBP5, which is stimulated by cortisol activity at glucocorticoid receptor. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.