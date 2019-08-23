Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (CKPT) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) Comparison side by side

Both Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.
|3
|25.42
|N/A
|-1.10
|0.00
|China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.
|92
|7.56
|N/A
|3.36
|28.57
Demonstrates Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-212%
|-134%
|China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
1.9 and 1.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. Its rival China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 12.6 and 10.3 respectively. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
Competitively China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has a consensus price target of $88, with potential downside of -10.80%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 10.6% and 46.5% respectively. About 1.7% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 44.13% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.
|-2.95%
|-19.08%
|-37.53%
|-30.61%
|-8.04%
|44.51%
|China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.
|1.14%
|0.63%
|-4.24%
|22.63%
|-5.58%
|26.37%
For the past year Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.
Summary
China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.
Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of non-chemotherapy and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its pipeline consists of human, immuno-oncology, and checkpoint inhibitor antibodies that target programmed death-ligand 1; glucocorticoid-induced TNFR-related protein; and carbonic anhydrase IX. The company is also developing three oral, small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agents that inhibit epidermal growth-factor receptor mutations, the bromodomain and extra-terminal protein BRD4, and poly polymerase. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize the Anti-PD-L1 and Anti-GITR antibody research programs in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.
