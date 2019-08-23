Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (CKPT) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) Comparison side by side

Both Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 3 25.42 N/A -1.10 0.00 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 92 7.56 N/A 3.36 28.57

Demonstrates Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -212% -134% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

1.9 and 1.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. Its rival China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 12.6 and 10.3 respectively. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has a consensus price target of $88, with potential downside of -10.80%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 10.6% and 46.5% respectively. About 1.7% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 44.13% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. -2.95% -19.08% -37.53% -30.61% -8.04% 44.51% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 1.14% 0.63% -4.24% 22.63% -5.58% 26.37%

For the past year Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Summary

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of non-chemotherapy and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its pipeline consists of human, immuno-oncology, and checkpoint inhibitor antibodies that target programmed death-ligand 1; glucocorticoid-induced TNFR-related protein; and carbonic anhydrase IX. The company is also developing three oral, small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agents that inhibit epidermal growth-factor receptor mutations, the bromodomain and extra-terminal protein BRD4, and poly polymerase. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize the Anti-PD-L1 and Anti-GITR antibody research programs in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.