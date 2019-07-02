Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (CKPT) and Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Contrasting side by side

Since Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) and Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 3 33.44 N/A -1.28 0.00 Cellectis S.A. 18 39.90 N/A -1.62 0.00

Table 1 highlights Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and Cellectis S.A.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -144.3% -101.3% Cellectis S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.9. The Current Ratio of rival Cellectis S.A. is 10.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 10.4. Cellectis S.A. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and Cellectis S.A. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cellectis S.A. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Cellectis S.A. has a consensus price target of $38.67, with potential upside of 141.69%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and Cellectis S.A. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 10.5% and 34%. Insiders held roughly 8.2% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. -0.63% 61.64% 25.53% 88.05% 43.47% 159.34% Cellectis S.A. -3.25% -4.03% 11.65% -28.06% -32.66% 14.53%

For the past year Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Cellectis S.A.

Summary

Cellectis S.A. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of non-chemotherapy and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its pipeline consists of human, immuno-oncology, and checkpoint inhibitor antibodies that target programmed death-ligand 1; glucocorticoid-induced TNFR-related protein; and carbonic anhydrase IX. The company is also developing three oral, small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agents that inhibit epidermal growth-factor receptor mutations, the bromodomain and extra-terminal protein BRD4, and poly polymerase. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize the Anti-PD-L1 and Anti-GITR antibody research programs in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

Cellectis S.A., a gene-editing company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and CLL. The companyÂ’s products also comprise UCART123 for acute myeloid leukemia indications and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; UCARTCS1 for multiple myeloma (MM) indications; UCART22 for ALL; and UCART38 for T-cell ALL and MM. In addition, it focuses on applying its gene-editing technologies to develop new generation plant products in the field of agricultural biotechnology. The company has strategic alliances with Pfizer Inc. to generate CAR T-cells in the field of oncology; Les Laboratoires Servier SAS to develop and commercialize product candidates; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to research and develop novel cellular immunotherapies for patients suffering from various liquid tumors; and Cornell University to accelerate the development of a targeted immunotherapy for patients with acute myeloid leukemia. Cellectis S.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.