Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (CKPT) and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) Comparison side by side

Both Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 3 24.31 N/A -1.10 0.00 Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -4.83 0.00

Table 1 highlights Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -212% -134% Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -169.6% -115.5%

Liquidity

1.9 and 1.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5 and 5 respectively. Cellectar Biosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Cellectar Biosciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $6 average target price and a 154.24% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 10.6% and 49.3% respectively. Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.7%. Comparatively, Cellectar Biosciences Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. -2.95% -19.08% -37.53% -30.61% -8.04% 44.51% Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 3.3% 2.82% -1.35% 8.42% -36.34% 41.29%

For the past year Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of non-chemotherapy and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its pipeline consists of human, immuno-oncology, and checkpoint inhibitor antibodies that target programmed death-ligand 1; glucocorticoid-induced TNFR-related protein; and carbonic anhydrase IX. The company is also developing three oral, small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agents that inhibit epidermal growth-factor receptor mutations, the bromodomain and extra-terminal protein BRD4, and poly polymerase. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize the Anti-PD-L1 and Anti-GITR antibody research programs in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of targeted phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. The company offers CLR 131, a PDC cytotoxic radioisotope product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, as well as in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; and CLR 125, a cancer-targeting radiotherapeutic is under pre-clinical investigation for the treatment of micrometastatic disease. It also provides CLR 124, a cancer-targeting positron emission tomography imaging PDC for the selective detection of tumors and metastases in a range of cancers; and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination. In addition, the company is developing CLR 1601-PTX, CLR 1602-PTX, and CLR 1603-PTX product candidates, which are in pre-clinical research for the treatment of chemotherapy. It has strategic collaboration with Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. to develop phospholipid drug conjugates. The company was formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. in February 2014. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.