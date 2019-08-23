Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (CKPT) and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) Contrasting side by side

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 3 25.51 N/A -1.10 0.00 BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -2.30 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -212% -134% BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 10.6% and 0%. Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.7%. Insiders Comparatively, held 22.93% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. -2.95% -19.08% -37.53% -30.61% -8.04% 44.51% BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7.7% 16.49% -4.82% 24.26% 5.67% 40.67%

For the past year Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Summary

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of non-chemotherapy and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its pipeline consists of human, immuno-oncology, and checkpoint inhibitor antibodies that target programmed death-ligand 1; glucocorticoid-induced TNFR-related protein; and carbonic anhydrase IX. The company is also developing three oral, small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agents that inhibit epidermal growth-factor receptor mutations, the bromodomain and extra-terminal protein BRD4, and poly polymerase. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize the Anti-PD-L1 and Anti-GITR antibody research programs in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate includes M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase II clinical development stage targeting seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Ness Ziona, Israel.