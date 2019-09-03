Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (CKPT) and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 3 24.91 N/A -1.10 0.00 Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 2 1.34 N/A -2.60 0.00

In table 1 we can see Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -212% -134% Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% -279.6% -41.4%

Liquidity

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. On the competitive side is, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc which has a 3.3 Current Ratio and a 3.1 Quick Ratio. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is $6, which is potential 140.00% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc are owned by institutional investors at 10.6% and 53% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.7% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.9% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. -2.95% -19.08% -37.53% -30.61% -8.04% 44.51% Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 1.32% -12.5% 76.34% -16.3% -63.22% -10.47%

For the past year Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. beats Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of non-chemotherapy and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its pipeline consists of human, immuno-oncology, and checkpoint inhibitor antibodies that target programmed death-ligand 1; glucocorticoid-induced TNFR-related protein; and carbonic anhydrase IX. The company is also developing three oral, small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agents that inhibit epidermal growth-factor receptor mutations, the bromodomain and extra-terminal protein BRD4, and poly polymerase. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize the Anti-PD-L1 and Anti-GITR antibody research programs in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for primary care and sterile injectable markets in the United States, France, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s owns and develops drug delivery platforms, such as Micropump, a microparticulate system that allows the development of modified and/or controlled release of solid and oral dosage formulations of drugs; LiquiTime, which allows development of modified/controlled release liquid suspension formulations; Trigger Lock that allows development of abuse-deterrent modified/controlled release formulations of narcotic/opioid analgesics and other drugs susceptible to abuse; and Medusa, a hydrogel depot technology that allows the development of extended/modified release of injectable dosage formulations of drugs. Its lead products include Bloxiverz, a drug used in the operating room for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection used to treat hypotension; and Akovaz, an ephedrine sulfate injection. The company also provides Karbinal ER, an H1 receptor antagonist used to treat children with seasonal and perennial allergic rhinitis; AcipHex Sprinkle for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease; Flexichamber, a collapsible holding chamber that administers aerosolized medication from pressurized metered dose inhalers; and Cefaclor for the treatment of otitis media, lower respiratory infections, pharyngitis and tonsillitis, urinary tract infections, and skin and skin structure infections. In addition, its product candidates comprise sodium oxybate for narcolepsy; Hydromorphone/Trigger Lock for pain; Exenatide, a Medusa-based injectable formulation for diabetes; and LiquiTime for cough/cold. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC in January 2017. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.