Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (CKPT) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 4 26.75 N/A -1.28 0.00 aTyr Pharma Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.15 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -144.3% -101.3% aTyr Pharma Inc. 0.00% -80% -53.2%

Liquidity

1.9 and 1.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. Its rival aTyr Pharma Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.7 and 4.7 respectively. aTyr Pharma Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 10.5% and 34.6%. Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 8.2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.5% of aTyr Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. -0.63% 61.64% 25.53% 88.05% 43.47% 159.34% aTyr Pharma Inc. -18.96% -14.04% -3.51% -25.04% -69.5% -4.62%

For the past year Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while aTyr Pharma Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

aTyr Pharma Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of non-chemotherapy and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its pipeline consists of human, immuno-oncology, and checkpoint inhibitor antibodies that target programmed death-ligand 1; glucocorticoid-induced TNFR-related protein; and carbonic anhydrase IX. The company is also developing three oral, small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agents that inhibit epidermal growth-factor receptor mutations, the bromodomain and extra-terminal protein BRD4, and poly polymerase. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize the Anti-PD-L1 and Anti-GITR antibody research programs in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.