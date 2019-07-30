Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (CKPT) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.
|4
|26.75
|N/A
|-1.28
|0.00
|aTyr Pharma Inc.
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.15
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-144.3%
|-101.3%
|aTyr Pharma Inc.
|0.00%
|-80%
|-53.2%
Liquidity
1.9 and 1.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. Its rival aTyr Pharma Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.7 and 4.7 respectively. aTyr Pharma Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 10.5% and 34.6%. Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 8.2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.5% of aTyr Pharma Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.63%
|61.64%
|25.53%
|88.05%
|43.47%
|159.34%
|aTyr Pharma Inc.
|-18.96%
|-14.04%
|-3.51%
|-25.04%
|-69.5%
|-4.62%
For the past year Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while aTyr Pharma Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
aTyr Pharma Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.
Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of non-chemotherapy and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its pipeline consists of human, immuno-oncology, and checkpoint inhibitor antibodies that target programmed death-ligand 1; glucocorticoid-induced TNFR-related protein; and carbonic anhydrase IX. The company is also developing three oral, small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agents that inhibit epidermal growth-factor receptor mutations, the bromodomain and extra-terminal protein BRD4, and poly polymerase. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize the Anti-PD-L1 and Anti-GITR antibody research programs in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.
aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
