Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (CKPT) and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) Comparing side by side

Both Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 3 25.51 N/A -1.10 0.00 Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 23.25 N/A -2.88 0.00

In table 1 we can see Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -212% -134% Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -85.4%

Liquidity

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.5 and has 4.5 Quick Ratio. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 10.6% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0.7% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.7% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 45.04% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. -2.95% -19.08% -37.53% -30.61% -8.04% 44.51% Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.23% -18.69% -16.75% -0.23% 0% -21.55%

For the past year Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. has 44.51% stronger performance while Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -21.55% weaker performance.

Summary

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of non-chemotherapy and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its pipeline consists of human, immuno-oncology, and checkpoint inhibitor antibodies that target programmed death-ligand 1; glucocorticoid-induced TNFR-related protein; and carbonic anhydrase IX. The company is also developing three oral, small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agents that inhibit epidermal growth-factor receptor mutations, the bromodomain and extra-terminal protein BRD4, and poly polymerase. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize the Anti-PD-L1 and Anti-GITR antibody research programs in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S. aureus alphatoxin. The company is also developing AR-105, a fully human IgG1 mAb, which is in Phase II trials to target gram-negative bacteria P. aeruginosa; AR-101, a human IgM mAb that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP)and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) caused by P. aeruginosa serotype O11; AR-401 to treat infections caused by A. baumannii; AR-201, an anti- respiratory syncytial virus F-protein mAb; and AR-501, an anti-infective therapy to manage chronic lung infections in cystic fibrosis patients and acute pneumonia in HAP and VAP patients. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.