Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (CKPT) and ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) and ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 3 23.03 N/A -1.10 0.00 ARCA biopharma Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -8.58 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and ARCA biopharma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -212% -134% ARCA biopharma Inc. 0.00% -92.1% -80.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Its competitor ARCA biopharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.6 and its Quick Ratio is 6.6. ARCA biopharma Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 10.6% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. shares and 9.1% of ARCA biopharma Inc. shares. 1.7% are Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.83% of ARCA biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. -2.95% -19.08% -37.53% -30.61% -8.04% 44.51% ARCA biopharma Inc. -0.87% -3.79% -33.17% -12.52% -53.42% 14.11%

For the past year Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than ARCA biopharma Inc.

Summary

ARCA biopharma Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of non-chemotherapy and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its pipeline consists of human, immuno-oncology, and checkpoint inhibitor antibodies that target programmed death-ligand 1; glucocorticoid-induced TNFR-related protein; and carbonic anhydrase IX. The company is also developing three oral, small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agents that inhibit epidermal growth-factor receptor mutations, the bromodomain and extra-terminal protein BRD4, and poly polymerase. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize the Anti-PD-L1 and Anti-GITR antibody research programs in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacologically beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in chronic heart failure patients with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction. It also engages in the development of a preclinical plan for AB171, a new chemical entity for the treatment of various cardiovascular indications, such as peripheral arterial disease and chronic heart failure. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the support of GENETIC-AF Phase 2B clinical trials; and Laboratory Corporation of America to provide the companion diagnostic test and services to support GENETIC-AF trial. ARCA biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.