Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (CKPT) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 3 23.11 N/A -1.10 0.00 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 4 2.83 N/A -3.97 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -212% -134% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -61.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. is 1.9 while its Current Ratio is 1.9. Meanwhile, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.3 while its Quick Ratio is 4.3. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $5, while its potential upside is 395.05%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 10.6% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 92.4% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.7% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.9% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. -2.95% -19.08% -37.53% -30.61% -8.04% 44.51% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -32.63% -47.33% -79.12% -81.77% -92.35% -82.68%

For the past year Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of non-chemotherapy and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its pipeline consists of human, immuno-oncology, and checkpoint inhibitor antibodies that target programmed death-ligand 1; glucocorticoid-induced TNFR-related protein; and carbonic anhydrase IX. The company is also developing three oral, small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agents that inhibit epidermal growth-factor receptor mutations, the bromodomain and extra-terminal protein BRD4, and poly polymerase. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize the Anti-PD-L1 and Anti-GITR antibody research programs in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.