Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (CKPT) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.
|3
|23.11
|N/A
|-1.10
|0.00
|Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
|4
|2.83
|N/A
|-3.97
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-212%
|-134%
|Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-78%
|-61.8%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. is 1.9 while its Current Ratio is 1.9. Meanwhile, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.3 while its Quick Ratio is 4.3. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Ratings and Recommendations for Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Meanwhile, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $5, while its potential upside is 395.05%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 10.6% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 92.4% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.7% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.9% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.
|-2.95%
|-19.08%
|-37.53%
|-30.61%
|-8.04%
|44.51%
|Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
|-32.63%
|-47.33%
|-79.12%
|-81.77%
|-92.35%
|-82.68%
For the past year Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.
Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of non-chemotherapy and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its pipeline consists of human, immuno-oncology, and checkpoint inhibitor antibodies that target programmed death-ligand 1; glucocorticoid-induced TNFR-related protein; and carbonic anhydrase IX. The company is also developing three oral, small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agents that inhibit epidermal growth-factor receptor mutations, the bromodomain and extra-terminal protein BRD4, and poly polymerase. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize the Anti-PD-L1 and Anti-GITR antibody research programs in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.
Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.
