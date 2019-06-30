Check Point Tech Software (CHKP) Position Upped by Torray Llc; Enersys (ENS) Share Value Declined While Paradigm Capital Management Has Raised Stake by $975,000

Torray Llc increased its stake in Check Point Tech Software (CHKP) by 14.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torray Llc bought 16,385 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 128,306 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.23 million, up from 111,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torray Llc who had been investing in Check Point Tech Software for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $115.61. About 737,757 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has risen 18.05% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 16/05/2018 – Credit Suisse commits $250 mln to Israeli healthcare fund; 23/05/2018 – Ukraine cyber police aware of possible new threat -police chief; 10/05/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 23/05/2018 – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.30, EST. $1.28; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q Adj EPS $1.30; 21/03/2018 – Pierre-Paul Allard, EVP of Worldwide Sales at Check Point Software Technologies, Recognized as 2018 CRN® Channel Chief; 12/04/2018 – 97% of Organizations Are Unprepared for Gen V Cyber Attacks, Says Check Point Software 2018 Security Report; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q EPS $1.16; 02/04/2018 – TRAPX SECURITY – COLLABORATING WITH CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES TO ENHANCE ENTERPRISE SECURITY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Enersys (ENS) by 4.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Capital Management Inc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 358,900 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.39M, up from 343,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Enersys for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $68.5. About 591,640 shares traded or 74.96% up from the average. EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) has declined 14.12% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ENS News: 16/05/2018 – EnerSys Announces Quarterly Dividend; 16/03/2018 EnerSys Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS QTRLY PRELIMINARY REPORTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.27; 22/04/2018 – DJ EnerSys, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENS); 16/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENERSYS PRELIM. 4Q ADJ. EPS $1.24; EST. $1.23; 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS ENS.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.77

Torray Llc, which manages about $624.45 million and $947.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2,146 shares to 74,362 shares, valued at $19.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) by 7,901 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 430,021 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Check Point Launches Industry-leading Channel Initiatives to Increase Value and Accelerate Benefits to Partners – GlobeNewswire” on May 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Shopify Inc (SHOP) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Check Point Research & CyberInt Find Major Vulnerability in Electronic Arts’ Origin Gaming Client – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Check Point Software Technologies Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Check Point Software (CHKP) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold ENS shares while 78 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 40.28 million shares or 3.38% less from 41.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 9,042 shares. Sg Americas Secs Lc holds 42,780 shares. Jane Street Grp Lc accumulated 4,036 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 57,363 shares. Metropolitan Life New York has 146,097 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 19,621 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 5,025 shares in its portfolio. 67,760 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. Castleark Limited invested in 0.28% or 115,376 shares. Aperio Group Lc has 0.01% invested in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) for 21,902 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 1,394 shares. Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 4,956 shares. Pinnacle Associates Limited has 23,150 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited, a Illinois-based fund reported 41,455 shares.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Federal Signal Corp (NYSE:FSS) by 71,200 shares to 310,300 shares, valued at $8.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kratos Defense & Security Solu (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 366,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.50M shares, and cut its stake in Cohu Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.70 million activity.

More notable recent EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “EnerSys Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results NYSE:ENS – GlobeNewswire” on November 07, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “EnerSys Announces Quarterly Dividend NYSE:ENS – GlobeNewswire” published on May 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Enersys guides Q1 earnings below consensus on soft wireline business – Seeking Alpha” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “EnerSys CEO David M. Shaffer to Present at Baird 2018 Global Industrial Conference on November 6, 2018, in Chicago – GlobeNewswire” published on November 05, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “EnerSys Announces Agreement to Acquire the Alpha Technologies Group of Companies, Creating the Only Complete Power Solution Provider for Broadband, Telecom and Energy Storage Systems – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 29, 2018.