Check Point Tech Software (CHKP) Holder Torray Has Increased Its Holding by $2.06 Million as Stock Value Declined; Camden Asset Management LP Boosted Position in Nextera Energy (NEE) by $18.21 Million

Camden Asset Management LP increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 255.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camden Asset Management LP bought 94,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The hedge fund held 131,250 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.37 million, up from 36,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camden Asset Management LP who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $210.03. About 780,035 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO SELL GULF POWER COMPANY, FLORIDA CITY GAS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA, JINKOSOLAR IN DEAL FOR SOLAR PANEL MANUFACTURE; 17/04/2018 – Exclusive – Former EDFT originator joins NextEra; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.94; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT ADJ SHR TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $7.45 TO $7.95 FOR 2018; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – CONTINUES TO EXPECT A DEC. 31, 2018, RUN RATE FOR ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $1.00 BLN TO $1.15 BLN; 27/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY – GAINED APPROVAL TO ENTER CONTRACT WITH NEXTERA ENERGY RESOURCES TO BUY 230 MW WIND ENERGY THROUGH LONG-TERM CONTRACT; 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio, sources say [20:21 GMT09 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy 1Q EPS $9.32; 10/05/2018 – NextEra Energy honored with Visionary Award for Innovation in Shared Value

Torray Llc increased its stake in Check Point Tech Software (CHKP) by 14.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torray Llc bought 16,385 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.65% . The institutional investor held 128,306 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.23 million, up from 111,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torray Llc who had been investing in Check Point Tech Software for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $2.8 during the last trading session, reaching $108.94. About 608,864 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 12/03/2018 – February’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Continues to Chip Away at Enterprise CPU Power, says Check Point; 01/05/2018 – Check Point Software Announces Americas CPX Conference Series for Gen V Cyber Security Protection; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q Net $187M; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q EPS $1.16; 21/03/2018 – Pierre-Paul Allard, EVP of Worldwide Sales at Check Point Software Technologies, Recognized as 2018 CRN® Channel Chief; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q Adj EPS $1.30; 04/05/2018 – FINJAN FILES PATENT COMPLAINT VS CHECK POINT ISRAEL; 26/03/2018 – Check Point Software Short-Interest Ratio Rises 49% to 12 Days; 14/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for America First Multifamily Investors, Harmonic, Check Point Software Techno; 04/05/2018 – Finjan Files Patent Infringement Complaint Against Check Point USA and Check Point Israel

Torray Llc, which manages about $624.45 million and $947.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike (NYSE:NKE) by 4,028 shares to 162,442 shares, valued at $13.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) by 69,963 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 181,214 shares, and cut its stake in Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roosevelt Investment Gp stated it has 140,934 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Corp reported 467,291 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership has 0.11% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 1,095 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 73,069 shares. Dearborn Ptnrs Lc holds 1.42% or 109,928 shares. 90,462 are owned by Meyer Handelman. Essex Fincl Ser holds 3,684 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Bath Savings reported 54,250 shares. Palisade Management Lc Nj stated it has 0.24% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Alps has invested 0% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Signaturefd Limited Liability invested 0.12% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0.26% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Davenport Ltd Llc reported 23,679 shares stake. Neville Rodie Shaw holds 1.98% or 96,707 shares in its portfolio. Lee Danner Bass holds 0.04% or 2,062 shares.

