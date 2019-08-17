Check Point Tech Software (CHKP) Holder Torray Boosted Holding by $2.06 Million as Market Value Declined; Gates Capital Management Position in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) Upped as Shares Rose

Gates Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 76.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gates Capital Management Inc bought 1.58M shares as the company’s stock rose 16.18% . The hedge fund held 3.66 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.83 million, up from 2.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $28.31. About 4.22M shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 2.44% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 26/04/2018 – MGM Resorts Cash Balance at March 31 Was $1.5 Billion; 12/04/2018 – WYNN RESORTS IN EARLY TALKS TO SELL BOSTON-AREA CASINO PROJECT TO MGM – WSJ, CITING; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN CEMEX SAB DE CV- SEC FILING; 25/05/2018 – MGM Resorts International Named Among Nation’s 2018 Top Regional Companies for Diversity by Diversitylnc; 19/04/2018 – MGM Resorts International and Invenergy Announce the Development of a 100-Megawatt Solar Array; 29/05/2018 – MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES – EXPECTS TO FUND DEAL WITH CASH, BORROWINGS, ISSUANCE OF OPERATING PARTNERSHIP UNITS TO UNIT OF MGM RESORTS; 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS 1Q MGM CHINA ADJ EBITDA $151.8M, EST. $155.1M; 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS CEO SAYS MORE ASSET SALES COMING; 26/04/2018 – MGM Resorts 1Q Rev $2.82B; 10/05/2018 – MGM Resorts Named One of America’s Best Employers by Forbes

Torray Llc increased its stake in Check Point Tech Software (CHKP) by 14.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torray Llc bought 16,385 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.65% . The institutional investor held 128,306 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.23 million, up from 111,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torray Llc who had been investing in Check Point Tech Software for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $108.12. About 612,854 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 20/04/2018 – Check Point Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 26/03/2018 – Check Point Software Short-Interest Ratio Rises 49% to 12 Days; 01/05/2018 – Check Point Software Announces Americas CPX Conference Series for Gen V Cyber Security Protection; 12/03/2018 – February’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Continues to Chip Away at Enterprise CPU Power, says Check Point; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.30, EST. $1.28; 12/04/2018 – 97% of Organizations Are Unprepared for Gen V Cyber Attacks, Says Check Point Software 2018 Security Report; 02/04/2018 – TRAPX SECURITY – COLLABORATING WITH CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES TO ENHANCE ENTERPRISE SECURITY; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $452M, EST. $452.1M; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q EPS $1.16; 14/05/2018 – April’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Targeting Unpatched Server Vulnerabilities, says Check Point

Gates Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.48 billion and $2.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 134,777 shares to 1.43M shares, valued at $119.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P Global Inc by 54,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 339,855 shares, and cut its stake in Vici Pptys Inc.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $151.10 million activity. Another trade for 1,145 shares valued at $30,075 was made by GROUNDS WILLIAM WARWICK on Thursday, March 7. Another trade for 800,000 shares valued at $20.32 million was bought by SALEM PAUL J.

