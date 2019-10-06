Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) EPS Estimated At $1.26; Salient Capital Advisors Has Cut Ngl Energy Partners LP (NGL) Holding

Analysts expect Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to report $1.26 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $1.26 EPS. CHKP’s profit would be $195.87M giving it 22.02 P/E if the $1.26 EPS is correct. After having $1.23 EPS previously, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.’s analysts see 2.44% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.87% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $111. About 1.22M shares traded or 26.73% up from the average. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 04/05/2018 – FINJAN FILES PATENT INFRINGEMENT COMPLAINT VS CHECK POINT USA &; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q Net $187M; 20/04/2018 – Check Point Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.30, EST. $1.28; 04/05/2018 – FINJAN FILES PATENT COMPLAINT VS CHECK POINT ISRAEL; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q Rev $452M; 16/05/2018 – Check Point Software at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 12/03/2018 – February’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Continues to Chip Away at Enterprise CPU Power, says Check Point; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 2018 REVENUE VIEW $1.948 BLN, NON-GAAP EPS $5.73 -THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 Check Point Software Access Event Scheduled By Aliya Capital

Salient Capital Advisors Llc decreased Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NGL) stake by 11.15% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Salient Capital Advisors Llc sold 496,895 shares as Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NGL)’s stock rose 9.35%. The Salient Capital Advisors Llc holds 3.96M shares with $58.47 million value, down from 4.46 million last quarter. Ngl Energy Partners Lp now has $1.76B valuation. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $13.75. About 303,416 shares traded. NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) has risen 29.21% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NGL News: 24/04/2018 – NGL Energy Partners Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Puts Superior Plus On CW Neg NGL Energy Assets Acquis; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Announces Additional Delaware Basin Processing Expansions, an Extension of its Grand Prix NGL Pipeline into Oklahoma and Potential Asset Sales; Also Posts Updated Investor Presentation; 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Partners 4Q Net $109.6M; 08/03/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS – CO AGREES TO USE PROCEEDS OF EACH SAWTOOTH DISPOSITION TO PAY DOWN EXISTING INDEBTEDNESS; 30/05/2018 – Superior Plus to Acquire NGL’s Retail Propane Business – Significantly Expanding Its U.S. Energy Distribution Platform; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $5.11 BLN VS $3.85 BLN; 10/05/2018 – EPIC Midstream: Noble Will Have Option to Buy Up to 30% of Equity in EPIC Crude Oil Pipeline and Up to 15% of EPIC NGL Pipeline; 15/03/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from NGL Fine-Chem for Oct 01 to Dec 31; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DELAWARE BASIN PROCESSING EXPANSIONS, AN EXTENSION OF ITS GRAND PRIX NGL PIPELINE INTO OKLAHOMA AND POTENTIAL ASSET SALES; ALSO POSTS UPDATED INVESTOR

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. provides hardware and software services and products for IT security worldwide. The company has market cap of $17.26 billion. The firm offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It has a 21.69 P/E ratio. It provides security gateways to protect the networks and prevent the threats of enterprises, data centers, and small and large branch offices; security gateway appliances, including platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and security management software, which offers security management through a single console that streamlines security activities and provides visibility into policy administration and threat analysis.

Among 6 analysts covering Check Point Software Tech (NASDAQ:CHKP), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Check Point Software Tech has $145 highest and $11500 lowest target. $126’s average target is 13.51% above currents $111 stock price. Check Point Software Tech had 8 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, September 19. On Friday, April 12 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) earned “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Monday, April 15.

More notable recent Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Cloud Stocks to Invest in the Future – Investorplace.com” on September 25, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “UPDATE: BofA/Merrill Lynch Downgrades Checkpoint Software (CHKP) to Underperform – StreetInsider.com” published on September 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Tech entrepreneurs to set up Israel’s first new bank in 40 years – Nasdaq” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Check Point -3% on two-notch downgrade – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Be Disappointed With Their 50% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering NGL ENERGY PARTNERS (NYSE:NGL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. NGL ENERGY PARTNERS has $1700 highest and $1700 lowest target. $17’s average target is 23.64% above currents $13.75 stock price. NGL ENERGY PARTNERS had 4 analyst reports since May 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, August 12 by UBS.

More notable recent NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “NGL Energy Partners LP Announces Completion of Southeast Refined Products Assets Sale – Business Wire” on September 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “NGL Energy Partners to buy Hillstone in $600M deal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “NGL Energy Partners LP Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution for Class B and Class C Preferred Units – Business Wire” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Targa Resources Partners LP Announces Monthly Distribution on Preferred Units – GlobeNewswire” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Enterprise to Further Expand Midland to ECHO System; Expects Seminole to Return to NGL Service 2H2021 – Business Wire” with publication date: October 04, 2019.

Analysts await NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, up 131.75% or $0.83 from last year’s $-0.63 per share. NGL’s profit will be $25.57 million for 17.19 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.96 actual earnings per share reported by NGL Energy Partners LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -120.83% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.76, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 13 investors sold NGL shares while 31 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 72.39 million shares or 2.24% more from 70.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche Bankshares Ag holds 0% or 103,508 shares. Salient Capital Advsrs Limited Liability invested in 1.44% or 3.96M shares. Security Retail Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia reported 18,000 shares. Ameritas Partners owns 0.01% invested in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) for 18,200 shares. 127,300 are held by Natixis. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Com holds 0% or 21,354 shares in its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Co has invested 0% in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Hightower Tru Svcs Lta invested in 0.03% or 18,713 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% or 182,551 shares. Raymond James Assoc has invested 0% in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Cwm Ltd Com holds 0% or 200 shares. Alps Advsr holds 1.11% of its portfolio in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) for 10.16M shares. Arrowstreet Cap LP reported 1.87M shares. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Llp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) for 32,169 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invests, a Korea-based fund reported 2.49M shares.