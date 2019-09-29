Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) EPS Estimated At $1.26; Intercontinentalexchange Has 1.09 Sentiment

Analysts expect Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to report $1.26 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $1.26 EPS. CHKP’s profit would be $195.77 million giving it 21.46 P/E if the $1.26 EPS is correct. After having $1.23 EPS previously, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.’s analysts see 2.44% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $108.17. About 623,414 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 10/05/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 14/05/2018 – April’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Targeting Unpatched Server Vulnerabilities, says Check Point; 02/04/2018 – TrapX Security And Check Point Collaborate To Enhance Enterprise Security; 13/04/2018 – March’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware That Works Outside the Web Browser on the Rise, says Check Point; 02/04/2018 – TRAPX SECURITY – COLLABORATING WITH CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES TO ENHANCE ENTERPRISE SECURITY; 04/05/2018 – Finjan Files Patent Infringement Complaint Against Check Point USA and Check Point Israel; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q Rev $452M; 26/03/2018 – Check Point Software Short-Interest Ratio Rises 49% to 12 Days; 04/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS INC – SUBSIDIARY HAS FILED A PATENT INFRINGEMENT LAWSUIT AGAINST CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES INC; 30/04/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30

Intercontinentalexchange Inc (ICE) investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.12, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 295 hedge funds opened new and increased equity positions, while 271 reduced and sold holdings in Intercontinentalexchange Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 468.62 million shares, down from 469.49 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Intercontinentalexchange Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 8 to 16 for an increase of 8. Sold All: 35 Reduced: 236 Increased: 216 New Position: 79.

The stock decreased 1.88% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $92.4. About 2.49M shares traded or 27.28% up from the average. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE) has risen 18.27% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 19/03/2018 – CBOE BZX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange: lead chef; 05/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Sees No Material Financial Impact From Deal; 30/05/2018 – ICE – TRADING IN CO’S INTEREST RATE MARKET INCREASED AMID ONGOING POLITICAL UNCERTAINTY IN EUROPE COUPLED WITH CHANGES TO CENTRAL BANK MONETARY POLICY; 18/04/2018 – BOE OFFICIAL SEES LIBOR DROPPED IN STAGES WITH INITIAL FOCUS ON NEW FUTURES CONTRACTS BASED ON SONIA; 19/04/2018 – DJ Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICE); 19/03/2018 – CBOE EDGX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 04/05/2018 – Foes of market data fee hikes encouraged by SEC scrutiny; 15/05/2018 – Coinbase plans revamp to lure institutional and high-speed traders; 07/05/2018 – NYSE AMERICAN EQUITIES HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST CHX

Cortland Associates Inc Mo holds 7.44% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. for 547,573 shares. Carmignac Gestion owns 5.16 million shares or 5.51% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Wall Street Access Asset Management Llc has 5.37% invested in the company for 50,631 shares. The California-based Crescent Park Management L.P. has invested 5.34% in the stock. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc, a California-based fund reported 68,773 shares.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for financial and commodity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Israel, Canada, and Singapore. The company has market cap of $51.78 billion. It operates in two divisions, Trading and Clearing, and Data and Listings. It has a 26.15 P/E ratio. The firm operates marketplaces for trading and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, interest rates, equities, equity and credit derivatives, exchange traded funds, bonds, and currencies.

Analysts await Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.92 earnings per share, up 8.24% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.85 per share. ICE’s profit will be $515.58M for 25.11 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.13% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Check Point Software Tech (NASDAQ:CHKP), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Check Point Software Tech has $145 highest and $11600 lowest target. $128.20’s average target is 18.52% above currents $108.17 stock price. Check Point Software Tech had 7 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, April 12. The firm has “Underperform” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, September 19. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Deutsche Bank.