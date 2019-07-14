Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) EPS Estimated At $1.24; Cohen & Steers Select Preferred & Income Fund (PSF) Sentiment Is 2.2

Analysts expect Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to report $1.24 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 0.80% from last quarter’s $1.25 EPS. CHKP’s profit would be $192.67 million giving it 23.95 P/E if the $1.24 EPS is correct. After having $1.19 EPS previously, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.’s analysts see 4.20% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $118.8. About 761,716 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has risen 18.05% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 30/04/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 10/05/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 06/03/2018 Check Point Software Access Event Scheduled By Aliya Capital; 14/05/2018 – April’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Targeting Unpatched Server Vulnerabilities, says Check Point; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q Rev $452M; 02/04/2018 – TRAPX SECURITY – COLLABORATING WITH CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES TO ENHANCE ENTERPRISE SECURITY; 04/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS INC – SUBSIDIARY HAS FILED A PATENT INFRINGEMENT LAWSUIT AGAINST CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES INC; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE CUTS 2018 REV ESTIMATE TO $1.85-$1.93 BLN FROM $1.9-$2.0 BLN, NON-GAAP EPS TO $5.45-$5.75 FROM $5.50-$5.90; 04/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING — Finjan Files Patent Infringement Complaint Against Check Point USA and Check Point Israel; 23/05/2018 – Ukraine cyber police aware of possible new threat -police chief

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred & Income Fund Inc (PSF) investors sentiment increased to 2.2 in Q1 2019. It’s up 1.11, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 11 investment managers started new or increased stock positions, while 5 sold and reduced stock positions in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred & Income Fund Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 743,127 shares, down from 763,671 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Cohen & Steers Select Preferred & Income Fund Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 4 Increased: 9 New Position: 2.

More notable recent Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Check Point Research Launches CPR-Zero Nasdaq:CHKP – GlobeNewswire” published on June 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “25 Million Infected Devices: Check Point Research Discovers New Variant of Mobile Malware – GlobeNewswire” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Check Point Research & CyberInt Find Major Vulnerability in Electronic Arts’ Origin Gaming Client – GlobeNewswire” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Edison International (EIX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. provides hardware and software services and products for IT security worldwide. The company has market cap of $18.46 billion. The firm offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It has a 23.09 P/E ratio. It provides security gateways to protect the networks and prevent the threats of enterprises, data centers, and small and large branch offices; security gateway appliances, including platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and security management software, which offers security management through a single console that streamlines security activities and provides visibility into policy administration and threat analysis.

Among 6 analysts covering Check Point (NASDAQ:CHKP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Check Point had 8 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 20 by Evercore. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform” on Monday, April 15. Mizuho initiated the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. On Friday, April 12 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”.

Orinda Asset Management Llc holds 1.87% of its portfolio in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. for 30,425 shares. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc owns 32,844 shares or 0.74% of their US portfolio. Moreover, American Research & Management Co. has 0.05% invested in the company for 6,765 shares. The Massachusetts-based Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma has invested 0.04% in the stock. Old National Bancorp In, a Indiana-based fund reported 15,450 shares.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc. The company has market cap of $345.80 million. It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

More notable recent Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tanger Factory Outlet Centers: Stellar Management And Prudent Strategy Outweigh An Incorrectly Perceived Broken Model – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust: Much-Awaited Inflection Point Just Around The Corner – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (PSF) Notification of Sources of Distribution Under Section 19(a) – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cohen and Steers Select Preferred and Income Fun: 7.64% Yielding Preferred CEF Might Be Overvalued – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cohen & Steers closed-end funds declares monthly distribution – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 20, 2019.