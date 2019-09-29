Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) and SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) Contrasting side by side

Since Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) and SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) are part of the Security Software & Services industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. 109 1.80 115.59M 5.12 21.86 SuperCom Ltd. 1 0.00 8.84M -0.03 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. and SuperCom Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. and SuperCom Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. 106,377,691.88% 21.7% 14% SuperCom Ltd. 936,341,489.25% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.’s 0.78 beta indicates that its volatility is 22.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. SuperCom Ltd.’s 18.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.82 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. and SuperCom Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. 1 3 1 2.20 SuperCom Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.’s upside potential is 18.52% at a $128.2 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. and SuperCom Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 77.1% and 18.6% respectively. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 24.8%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 16.8% of SuperCom Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. -1.15% -4.95% -5.65% 0.92% -1.4% 9.06% SuperCom Ltd. 0% -4.59% -28.28% -39.88% -40.23% -24.64%

For the past year Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has 9.06% stronger performance while SuperCom Ltd. has -24.64% weaker performance.

Summary

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. beats SuperCom Ltd. on 10 of the 12 factors.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. provides hardware and software products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides security gateways to protect the networks and prevent the threats of enterprises, data centers, and small and large branch offices; security gateway appliances, including platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and security management software, which offers security management through a single console that streamlines security operations and provides visibility into policy administration and threat analysis. The company also offers vSEC product line and advanced threat prevention technologies, which enables customers to build a secure infrastructure today and protect future deployments across private and public cloud solutions; and mobile security solutions that protects devices from threats on the device (OS), in apps, and in the network, as well as delivers a threat catch rate for iOS and Android. In addition, it provides threat protection solutions, such as SandBlast Agent and SandBlast Cloud, cloud and endpoint options, and ThreatCloud infrastructure solutions. Further, the company offers technical services, including technical customer support programs and plans; professional services in implementing, upgrading, and optimizing products comprising design planning and security implementation; and certification and educational training services. It sells its products and services to enterprises, service providers, small and medium sized businesses, and consumers through a network of channel partners, such as distributors, resellers, original equipment manufacturers, system integrators, and telcos and managed service providers. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

SuperCom Ltd. provides identity, machine-to-machine, cyber security device, payment, and connectivity products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driverÂ’s licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management. Its PureRF suite is a solution based on radio-frequency identification (RFID) tag technology to identify, locate, track, monitor, count, and protect people and objects. The companyÂ’s PureRF suite comprises PureRF tags, hands-free long-range RFID asset tags, hands-free long-range RFID vehicle tags, PureRF readers, PureRF activators, and PureRF initializers. In addition, it provides house arrest monitoring systems, PureTag RF bracelets, PureCom RF base stations, GPS offender tracking systems, PureTrack smartphone device, PureBeacon, PureMonitor offender electronic monitoring software, inmate monitoring systems, DoorGuard tracking station, and personnel tags. Further, it offers domestic violence victim protection systems; SuperPay, a mobile payment hybrid suite; PureMoney Suite that provides mobile money applications and services; SuperPOS, a platform to perform mobile payments; SafeMoney, a mobile security threat scanner; and PowaPOS, an integrated design incorporating retail peripherals. Additionally, it provides Safend's Encryption Suite that protects the organizationÂ’s sensitive data; and designs solutions for carrier wi-fi, enterprise connectivity, smart city, smart hospitality, connected campuses, and connected events. SuperCom Ltd. sells its systems and products through local representatives, subsidiaries, and distribution channels, as well as independent representatives and resellers. The company was formerly known as Vuance Ltd. and changed its name to SuperCom Ltd. in January 2013. SuperCom Ltd. was founded in 1988 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.