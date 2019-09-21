Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As Security Software & Services company, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) is competing with its peers based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has 77.1% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 55.18% institutional ownership for its rivals. 24.8% of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.02% of all Security Software & Services companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. 0.00% 21.70% 14.00% Industry Average 45.94% 11.13% 7.65%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. N/A 116 21.86 Industry Average 236.22M 514.19M 25.40

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. 1 4 1 2.17 Industry Average 1.00 2.00 1.33 2.13

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. presently has an average target price of $127.17, suggesting a potential upside of 16.78%. As a group, Security Software & Services companies have a potential upside of 28.17%. The equities research analysts’ belief based on the results given earlier is that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is looking more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. -1.15% -4.95% -5.65% 0.92% -1.4% 9.06% Industry Average 3.79% 13.09% 10.00% 26.31% 49.19% 36.64%

For the past year Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.6. Competitively, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.’s peers Current Ratio is 1.61 and has 1.41 Quick Ratio. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Risk & Volatility

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is 22.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.78. Competitively, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.’s rivals are 23.86% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.76 beta.

Dividends

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.’s peers beat on 6 of the 6 factors Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. provides hardware and software products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides security gateways to protect the networks and prevent the threats of enterprises, data centers, and small and large branch offices; security gateway appliances, including platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and security management software, which offers security management through a single console that streamlines security operations and provides visibility into policy administration and threat analysis. The company also offers vSEC product line and advanced threat prevention technologies, which enables customers to build a secure infrastructure today and protect future deployments across private and public cloud solutions; and mobile security solutions that protects devices from threats on the device (OS), in apps, and in the network, as well as delivers a threat catch rate for iOS and Android. In addition, it provides threat protection solutions, such as SandBlast Agent and SandBlast Cloud, cloud and endpoint options, and ThreatCloud infrastructure solutions. Further, the company offers technical services, including technical customer support programs and plans; professional services in implementing, upgrading, and optimizing products comprising design planning and security implementation; and certification and educational training services. It sells its products and services to enterprises, service providers, small and medium sized businesses, and consumers through a network of channel partners, such as distributors, resellers, original equipment manufacturers, system integrators, and telcos and managed service providers. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.