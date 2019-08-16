Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) is a company in the Security Software & Services industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has 77.1% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 55.18% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has 24.8% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 8.02% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. 0.00% 21.70% 14.00% Industry Average 45.94% 11.13% 7.65%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. and its peers’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. N/A 118 21.86 Industry Average 236.22M 514.19M 25.40

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. 0 5 1 2.17 Industry Average 1.00 2.50 1.67 2.61

With consensus target price of $125.33, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a potential upside of 15.42%. The peers have a potential upside of 12.55%. With higher probable upside potential for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.’s peers, equities research analysts think Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is less favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. -1.15% -4.95% -5.65% 0.92% -1.4% 9.06% Industry Average 3.79% 13.09% 10.00% 26.31% 49.19% 36.64%

For the past year Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has weaker performance than Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.’s competitors.

Liquidity

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.6. Competitively, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.’s peers Current Ratio is 1.61 and has 1.41 Quick Ratio. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.78 shows that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is 22.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.’s peers have beta of 0.76 which is 23.86% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.’s competitors show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. provides hardware and software products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides security gateways to protect the networks and prevent the threats of enterprises, data centers, and small and large branch offices; security gateway appliances, including platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and security management software, which offers security management through a single console that streamlines security operations and provides visibility into policy administration and threat analysis. The company also offers vSEC product line and advanced threat prevention technologies, which enables customers to build a secure infrastructure today and protect future deployments across private and public cloud solutions; and mobile security solutions that protects devices from threats on the device (OS), in apps, and in the network, as well as delivers a threat catch rate for iOS and Android. In addition, it provides threat protection solutions, such as SandBlast Agent and SandBlast Cloud, cloud and endpoint options, and ThreatCloud infrastructure solutions. Further, the company offers technical services, including technical customer support programs and plans; professional services in implementing, upgrading, and optimizing products comprising design planning and security implementation; and certification and educational training services. It sells its products and services to enterprises, service providers, small and medium sized businesses, and consumers through a network of channel partners, such as distributors, resellers, original equipment manufacturers, system integrators, and telcos and managed service providers. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.