Check Point Software Technolog (CHKP) Holder Quadrant Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $940,355; Danaos (DAC) Valuation Declined While Greenwich Wealth Management Lowered Its Holding by $4.88 Million

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Danaos Corporation (DAC) by 91.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc sold 610,353 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.39% . The institutional investor held 53,914 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $436,000, down from 664,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Danaos Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.15M market cap company. It closed at $8.75 lastly. It is down 62.50% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.50% the S&P500. Some Historical DAC News: 14/04/2018 Danaos Corporation Announces Availability of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2017

Quadrant Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Check Point Software Technolog (CHKP) by 29.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quadrant Capital Management Llc sold 8,177 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.65% . The institutional investor held 19,847 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.30M, down from 28,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quadrant Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Check Point Software Technolog for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $108.11. About 21,660 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q Net $187M; 10/05/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 23/05/2018 – HEAD OF UKRAINE’S CYBER POLICE SAYS AGENCY IS WORKING WITH SECURITY SERVICE TO PROTECT UKRAINE AGAINST POSSIBLE NEW CYBER THREAT; 21/03/2018 – Pierre-Paul Allard, EVP of Worldwide Sales at Check Point Software Technologies, Recognized as 2018 CRN® Channel Chief; 20/04/2018 – Check Point Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 23/05/2018 – Ukraine cyber police aware of possible new threat -police chief; 04/05/2018 – Finjan Files Patent Infringement Complaint Against Check Point USA and Check Point Israel; 04/05/2018 – FINJAN FILES PATENT COMPLAINT VS CHECK POINT ISRAEL; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q Rev $452M; 12/03/2018 – February’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Continues to Chip Away at Enterprise CPU Power, says Check Point

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.66B and $580.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (FLRN) by 34,632 shares to 113,953 shares, valued at $3.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (SCPB) by 21,462 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,256 shares, and has risen its stake in Mks Instrument Inc (NASDAQ:MKSI).

Analysts await Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $2.14 earnings per share, down 33.54% or $1.08 from last year’s $3.22 per share. DAC’s profit will be $32.56M for 1.02 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.24 actual earnings per share reported by Danaos Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.46% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.26 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.26 per share. CHKP’s profit will be $195.79M for 21.45 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.