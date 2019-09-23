Check Point Software Tech. LTD (CHKP) Valuation Declined While Pillar Pacific Capital Management Has Raised Position by $387,550; As Blackrock Com (BLK) Shares Declined, Girard Partners LTD Has Upped Holding by $413,658

Girard Partners Ltd increased its stake in Blackrock Inc Com (BLK) by 3.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Girard Partners Ltd bought 882 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 25,784 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.10M, up from 24,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Girard Partners Ltd who had been investing in Blackrock Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $444.29. About 149,504 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 20/03/2018 – BlackRock’s Seth Doesn’t See Changes in Fed’s Path, Communications (Video); 25/04/2018 – REG-BlackRock World Mng: Dividend Declaration; 06/03/2018 – BLACKROCK, KYRIBA IN STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock: Cash Management AUM Increased 1% From Prior Qtr to $454.8 Billion; 22/03/2018 – Blackrock Restates 2016 Adjusted EPS to $19.27 From $19.29; 24/05/2018 – Certain BlackRock Closed-End Funds Transfer From NYSE Amer to NYSE; 03/04/2018 – BlackRock’s $1.3 Billion Gold Fund Feels Pain of Bullion Miners; 17/04/2018 – Activist investor Jana hired staff for new socially responsible fund; 11/04/2018 – BLACKROCK HAS VOTING RIGHTS EQUAL TO 2.058 PCT, POTENTIAL STAKE OF 2.724 PCT, OTHER LONG POSITIONS OF 0.195 PCT IN TELECOM ITALIA AS OF APRIL 9 -FILING; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock Had $55 Billion of Qtrly Long-Term Net Inflows in 1Q

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Check Point Software Tech. Ltd (CHKP) by 8.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc bought 3,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.65% . The institutional investor held 41,312 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.78 million, up from 37,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech. Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $108.49. About 309,281 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 2018 REVENUE VIEW $1.948 BLN, NON-GAAP EPS $5.73 -THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/04/2018 – March’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware That Works Outside the Web Browser on the Rise, says Check Point; 16/05/2018 – Credit Suisse commits $250 mln to Israeli healthcare fund; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.30, EST. $1.28; 26/03/2018 – Check Point Software Short-Interest Ratio Rises 49% to 12 Days; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE CUTS 2018 REV ESTIMATE TO $1.85-$1.93 BLN FROM $1.9-$2.0 BLN, NON-GAAP EPS TO $5.45-$5.75 FROM $5.50-$5.90; 13/04/2018 – March’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware That Works Outside the Web Browser on the Rise, says Check Point; 20/04/2018 – Check Point Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 15/05/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 36 investors sold BLK shares while 298 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 332 raised stakes. 122.38 million shares or 0.19% less from 122.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc invested in 608 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Cape Ann National Bank & Trust reported 1,838 shares. 389 are owned by Johnson Financial Group Incorporated. British Columbia Invest Mngmt Corp invested in 33,406 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Limited owns 1,078 shares. Wright Invsts Service accumulated 2,175 shares. Arrowgrass Capital Prtnrs (Us) Lp owns 5,392 shares. Kdi Capital Prtnrs Lc holds 2.45% or 13,981 shares. 177,409 were accumulated by Barclays Public Limited Company. Moreover, First Midwest Natl Bank Trust Division has 0.07% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 1,017 shares. Oak Ridge Invs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.06% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) or 1,772 shares. Dorsey Whitney Trust Co Limited Co reported 0.12% stake. Wetherby Asset Mgmt has 2,652 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Hrt Financial Ltd Liability owns 0.14% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 4,703 shares. Bokf Na holds 0.17% or 15,365 shares in its portfolio.

Girard Partners Ltd, which manages about $604.19M and $566.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc Shs by 1,830 shares to 4,873 shares, valued at $978,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,074 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 136,498 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp New Com (NYSE:AMT).

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc, which manages about $683.62M and $894.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5,895 shares to 27,255 shares, valued at $2.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Expeditors Intl Of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 8,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,237 shares, and cut its stake in Abb Ltd (Ads) (NYSE:ABB).

