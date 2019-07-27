Check Point Software Tech LTD (CHKP) Stock Price Declined While Garrison Financial Decreased Holding; Woodstock Upped Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Position by $658,803 as Market Value Declined

Garrison Financial Corp decreased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Ltd. (CHKP) by 9.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Financial Corp sold 4,047 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 38,622 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.89 million, down from 42,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Financial Corp who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $112.49. About 857,855 shares traded or 0.38% up from the average. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has risen 18.05% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 04/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING — Finjan Files Patent Infringement Complaint Against Check Point USA and Check Point Israel; 23/05/2018 – Ukraine cyber police aware of possible new threat -police chief; 21/03/2018 – Pierre-Paul Allard, EVP of Worldwide Sales at Check Point Software Technologies, Recognized as 2018 CRN® Channel Chief; 06/03/2018 Check Point Software Access Event Scheduled By Aliya Capital; 14/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for America First Multifamily Investors, Harmonic, Check Point Software Techno; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q EPS $1.16; 14/05/2018 – April’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Targeting Unpatched Server Vulnerabilities, says Check Point; 16/05/2018 – Credit Suisse commits $250 mln to Israeli healthcare fund; 04/05/2018 – FINJAN FILES PATENT COMPLAINT VS CHECK POINT ISRAEL; 02/04/2018 – TRAPX SECURITY – COLLABORATING WITH CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES TO ENHANCE ENTERPRISE SECURITY

Woodstock Corp increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 13.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodstock Corp bought 15,321 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 125,115 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45 million, up from 109,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodstock Corp who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $40.01. About 6.71 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500.

Garrison Financial Corp, which manages about $189.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Lg Cap (SCHX) by 10,803 shares to 16,740 shares, valued at $1.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Us Sm Cap (SCHA) by 18,698 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,932 shares, and has risen its stake in Brown (NYSE:BF.B).

Woodstock Corp, which manages about $699.55M and $558.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intl Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) by 2,590 shares to 7,752 shares, valued at $1.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 7,519 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 202,295 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).