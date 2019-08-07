Check Point Software Tech. LTD (CHKP) Shareholder Pillar Pacific Capital Management Boosted Its Position; Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Shareholder Tremblant Capital Group Has Cut Stake by $1.15 Million as Shares Rose

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Check Point Software Tech. Ltd (CHKP) by 15.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc bought 4,980 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.65% . The institutional investor held 37,942 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.80 million, up from 32,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech. Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $109.32. About 776,933 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE CUTS 2018 REV ESTIMATE TO $1.85-$1.93 BLN FROM $1.9-$2.0 BLN, NON-GAAP EPS TO $5.45-$5.75 FROM $5.50-$5.90; 16/05/2018 – Credit Suisse commits $250 mln to Israeli healthcare fund; 04/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING — Finjan Files Patent Infringement Complaint Against Check Point USA and Check Point Israel; 13/04/2018 – March’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware That Works Outside the Web Browser on the Rise, says Check Point; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q Net $187M; 04/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS INC – SUBSIDIARY HAS FILED A PATENT INFRINGEMENT LAWSUIT AGAINST CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES INC; 02/04/2018 – TrapX Security And Check Point Collaborate To Enhance Enterprise Security; 13/04/2018 – March’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware That Works Outside the Web Browser on the Rise, says Check Point; 06/03/2018 Check Point Software Access Event Scheduled By Aliya Capital; 02/04/2018 – TRAPX SECURITY – COLLABORATING WITH CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES TO ENHANCE ENTERPRISE SECURITY

Tremblant Capital Group decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 5.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tremblant Capital Group sold 57,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 1.03 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.53M, down from 1.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tremblant Capital Group who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $19.97. About 14.74 million shares traded or 8.97% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 15/03/2018 – KMI DOESNT SEE RATE ADJUSTMENTS MATERIAL TO DISTRIBUTABLE CF; 29/05/2018 – CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD SAYS IT IS NOT ACTIVELY ASSESSING INVESTMENT IN KINDER MORGAN’S TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION; 26/04/2018 – British Columbia Asks Court to Rule on Authority Over Kinder Morgan Project; 09/03/2018 – CANADA’S TRUDEAU SAYS KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE WILL GET BUILT; 16/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: ANY SUPPORT CANADA GIVES TO KINDER MORGAN CANADA MUST BE SOUND, FAIR AND BENEFIT ALL CANADIANS; 29/05/2018 – Canadian government to buy Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain pipeline; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT SAYS DOES NOT INTEND TO BE LONG TERM OWNER OF THIS PROJECT; AT APPROPRIATE TIME, WILL WORK TO TRANSFER PROJECT TO NEW OWNERS; 14/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Shareholders Vote in Favor of Stockholder Proposal on Climate Change Scenarios; 14/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – CO’S STOCKHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL RELATING TO A REPORT ON METHANE EMISSIONS; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD SAYS RATHER THAN ACHIEVING GREATER CLARITY, THE TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT IS NOW “FACING UNQUANTIFIABLE RISK”

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $507.32 million for 22.69 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Kinder Morgan Earnings: KMI Stock Dips as Q2 Results Mixed – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Signs a Stock’s Dividend Might Be at Risk – The Motley Fool” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Energy Companies Accelerate Their Focus Toward Capital Returns – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Directors Own Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Tremblant Capital Group, which manages about $3.75 billion and $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 95,097 shares to 460,263 shares, valued at $36.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 134,162 shares in the quarter, for a total of 331,416 shares, and has risen its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zeke Cap Advsr Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). North Star Investment Management stated it has 0.04% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Oakbrook Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.08% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). 389,051 are held by Keybank Natl Association Oh. Strategic Ltd Liability Company holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 28,979 shares. Violich Capital Mgmt has 0.07% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 14,477 shares. Pinnacle Limited accumulated 0.04% or 86,497 shares. Nomura Asset Management Company owns 345,551 shares. Dubuque Commercial Bank Tru reported 0.01% stake. Conning owns 285,015 shares. Columbia Asset Mgmt owns 5,345 shares. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings has 0.14% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Smith Chas P Associate Pa Cpas reported 49,730 shares stake. Prudential Public Ltd Co holds 0% or 38,849 shares in its portfolio. Dorsey And Whitney Trust Com Ltd Liability stated it has 16,933 shares.