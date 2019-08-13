Check Point Software Tech LTD (CHKP) Shareholder Hugh Johnson Advisors Lowered Its Stake as Stock Price Declined; Anthem (ANTM) Holder Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Trimmed Stake

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Ltd (CHKP) by 18.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc sold 11,067 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.65% . The institutional investor held 48,057 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.08 million, down from 59,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $109.43. About 520,091 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 02/04/2018 – TrapX Security And Check Point Collaborate To Enhance Enterprise Security; 14/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for America First Multifamily Investors, Harmonic, Check Point Software Techno; 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE; 10/04/2018 – Check Point Software Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 10/05/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 02/04/2018 – TRAPX SECURITY – COLLABORATING WITH CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES TO ENHANCE ENTERPRISE SECURITY; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.30, EST. $1.28; 04/05/2018 – FINJAN FILES PATENT INFRINGEMENT COMPLAINT VS CHECK POINT USA &; 04/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING — Finjan Files Patent Infringement Complaint Against Check Point USA and Check Point Israel; 26/03/2018 – Check Point Software Short-Interest Ratio Rises 49% to 12 Days

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 70.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc sold 2,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 915 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $263,000, down from 3,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $5.33 during the last trading session, reaching $282. About 1.00M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 23/05/2018 – WTTE FOX 28: #BREAKING: #NFL implements standing for Anthem policy, players have option of staying in locker room…; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Rev $22.54B; 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Policy; 14/03/2018 – Contributing Op-Ed Writer: Germany’s National Anthem May Be Sexist. Is America’s Racist?; 07/05/2018 – Comfort Cases Announces Collaboration with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield to Support Indiana Foster Children by Providing Travel; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION BOOSTING EARNINGS IN 2019; 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Rules; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan Fs to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 24/05/2018 – Trump Says NFL Owners’ Anthem Protest Ban Doesn’t Go Far Enough; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE EXITED MDLZ, ZNGA, ARRS, ANTM, SPGI IN 1Q: 13F

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 earnings per share, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24B for 14.57 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc, which manages about $221.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in I (USMV) by 6,796 shares to 25,116 shares, valued at $1.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,881 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,288 shares, and has risen its stake in Iq Merger Arbitrage Etf (MNA).

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $324.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Healthcare (XLV) by 35,772 shares to 87,245 shares, valued at $8.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3,551 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,357 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Real Est.

