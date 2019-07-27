Check Point Software Tech LTD (CHKP) Shareholder Ativo Capital Management Has Upped Position; Splunk (SPLK) Stake Has Raised by Jag Capital Management Llc

Jag Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 47.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc bought 44,227 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 137,949 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.19M, up from 93,722 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $140.73. About 1.09 million shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 20.43% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 04/04/2018 – FTC: 20180928: Splunk Inc.; Phantom Cyber Corporation; 28/03/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $101

Ativo Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Ltd (CHKP) by 3.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ativo Capital Management Llc bought 4,283 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 113,735 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.39 million, up from 109,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ativo Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $112.49. About 857,855 shares traded or 0.38% up from the average. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has risen 18.05% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 04/05/2018 – Finjan Files Patent Infringement Complaint Against Check Point USA and Check Point Israel; 10/04/2018 – Check Point Software Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 16/05/2018 – Credit Suisse commits $250 mln to Israeli healthcare fund; 04/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS INC – SUBSIDIARY HAS FILED A PATENT INFRINGEMENT LAWSUIT AGAINST CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES INC; 15/05/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – Pierre-Paul Allard, EVP of Worldwide Sales at Check Point Software Technologies, Recognized as 2018 CRN® Channel Chief; 01/05/2018 – Check Point Software Announces Americas CPX Conference Series for Gen V Cyber Security Protection; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q Adj EPS $1.30; 12/03/2018 – February’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Continues to Chip Away at Enterprise CPU Power, says Check Point; 26/03/2018 – Check Point Software Short-Interest Ratio Rises 49% to 12 Days

More notable recent Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: CHKP, ASML – Nasdaq” on April 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “EFA, FUT: Big ETF Outflows – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Check Point Software Stock Dropped 8% Today – Nasdaq” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Check Point Software Blows the Lid off Cloud Threats with New Security Analytics Solution – GlobeNewswire” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Check Point (CHKP) to Post Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Ativo Capital Management Llc, which manages about $892.03 million and $237.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 4,198 shares to 8,064 shares, valued at $581,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv A (NYSE:LYB) by 8,408 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,007 shares, and cut its stake in Infosys Ltd Sp Adr (NYSE:INFY).

Jag Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $612.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) by 41,478 shares to 1,020 shares, valued at $247,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Take Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 125,388 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,755 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

More notable recent Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft Lures Investors With Azure Kinect & Partner Updates – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Tech Stocks to Buy Now for 2025 – Investorplace.com” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: GDDY, TRGP, SPLK – Nasdaq” on April 04, 2019. More interesting news about Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Splunk (SPLK) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on February 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AGN, DFS, SPLK – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold SPLK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 157.67 million shares or 17.33% more from 134.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baystate Wealth Ltd Liability Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.33% stake. Bbva Compass National Bank Incorporated owns 2,074 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Nuwave Invest Ltd Liability Company owns 140 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth owns 0.08% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 2,895 shares. Moore Capital Mgmt LP reported 95,000 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 5,608 shares. Us Fincl Bank De holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 324,876 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 0.09% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Sterling Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 31,650 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Arete Wealth Advsrs holds 1,955 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. First Advsr Limited Partnership reported 733,220 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada reported 0.01% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Cookson Peirce & holds 5,992 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.