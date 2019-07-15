Check Point Software Tech LTD (CHKP) Shareholder Ativo Capital Management Has Raised Position; Telos Capital Management Has Upped Position in Enbridge (ENB) by $2.15 Million as Valuation Rose

Telos Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 155.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telos Capital Management Inc bought 59,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 98,037 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56M, up from 38,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $36.26. About 1.09 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has risen 10.29% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.86% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – Enbridge hits debt target with $2.5 bln pipeline, renewables sale; 03/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE ASSETS COULD FETCH MORE THAN C$2B IN POTENTIAL SALE; 25/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC ENB.TO – COMPLETES INITIAL ASSESSMENT OF RECOMMENDATIONS OF MINNESOTA ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE ON LINE 3 REPLACEMENT PROJECT; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Announces $1.120B Sale of U.S. Midstream Businesses; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC – AFFILIATES OF ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HAVE ENTERED INTO AGREEMENTS WITH CPPIB; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE RECEIVES SEPARATE BIDS FROM KEYERA KEY.TO , PEMBINA PIPELINE PPL.TO , HUSKY ENERGY’S HSE.TO MIDSTREAM UNIT AND CPPIB-BACKED WOLF MIDSTREAM; 15/03/2018 – Enbridge Moves Closer to Giving Oil Sands Some Pipeline Relief; 17/05/2018 – Enbridge Says It Isn’t in Talks to Buy Trans Mountain Pipeline; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE: NO SERIES 1 SHRS WILL BE CONVERTED INTO SERIES 2 SHRS; 19/04/2018 – Enbridge Inc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Ativo Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Ltd (CHKP) by 3.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ativo Capital Management Llc bought 4,283 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 113,735 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.39 million, up from 109,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ativo Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $117.77. About 914,472 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has risen 18.05% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 04/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING — Finjan Files Patent Infringement Complaint Against Check Point USA and Check Point Israel; 01/05/2018 – Check Point Software Announces Americas CPX Conference Series for Gen V Cyber Security Protection; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q EPS $1.16; 02/04/2018 – TRAPX SECURITY – COLLABORATING WITH CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES TO ENHANCE ENTERPRISE SECURITY; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q Rev $452M; 12/03/2018 – February’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Continues to Chip Away at Enterprise CPU Power, says Check Point; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q Adj EPS $1.30; 26/03/2018 – Check Point Software Short-Interest Ratio Rises 49% to 12 Days; 23/05/2018 – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 23/05/2018 – Ukraine cyber police aware of possible new threat -police chief

Telos Capital Management Inc, which manages about $270.47 million and $320.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 14,861 shares to 23,770 shares, valued at $745,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 7,221 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,081 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Ativo Capital Management Llc, which manages about $892.03 million and $237.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) by 3,529 shares to 13,294 shares, valued at $1.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortis Inc (FRTSF) by 12,390 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,559 shares, and cut its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK).