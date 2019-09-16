Check Point Software Tech LTD (CHKP) Shareholder Ativo Capital Management Has Boosted Holding; Banbury Partners Trimmed Its Cree (CREE) Position by $11.94 Million as Stock Price Declined

Ativo Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Ltd (CHKP) by 2.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ativo Capital Management Llc bought 3,401 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.65% . The institutional investor held 117,136 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.54M, up from 113,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ativo Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $111.88. About 624,190 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 12/04/2018 – 97% of Organizations Are Unprepared for Gen V Cyber Attacks, Says Check Point Software 2018 Security Report; 23/05/2018 – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q Net $187M; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.30, EST. $1.28; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $452M, EST. $452.1M; 23/05/2018 – Ukraine cyber police aware of possible new threat -police chief; 04/05/2018 – FINJAN FILES PATENT COMPLAINT VS CHECK POINT ISRAEL; 16/05/2018 – Credit Suisse commits $250 mln to Israeli healthcare fund; 16/05/2018 – Check Point Software at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q EPS $1.16

Banbury Partners Llc decreased its stake in Cree Inc (CREE) by 92.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc sold 213,201 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.01% . The institutional investor held 17,461 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $981,000, down from 230,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in Cree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $51.91. About 1.69M shares traded. Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) has risen 34.21% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CREE News: 24/04/2018 – Correct: Cree Targets 4Q Loss 34c-38c Per Share; 10/04/2018 – Dallas ISD: Parent Conference: Believe in Abilities! / Conferencia de Padres: ¡Cree en las Capacidades!; 06/03/2018 – CREE INC – FUNDED DEAL FROM CASH AND BORROWINGS ON ITS REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT; 06/03/2018 – Cree acquires Infineon RF Power business for 345 mln euros; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Cree May Benefit, Industry Posts 28th Straight Gain; 24/04/2018 – Cree 3Q Loss/Shr $2.40; 24/04/2018 – Cree Targets 4Q Net Loss $34M-$38M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cree Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CREE); 12/04/2018 – Cree Licenses GaN Power Patents to Nexperia; 12/04/2018 – CREE INC – SIGNED A NON-EXCLUSIVE, WORLDWIDE, ROYALTY-BEARING PATENT LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH NEXPERIA BV

Banbury Partners Llc, which manages about $132.90M and $302.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 127,307 shares to 717,510 shares, valued at $23.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 68,825 shares in the quarter, for a total of 449,999 shares, and has risen its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS).

Analysts await Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $-0.17 EPS, down 288.89% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.09 per share. After $-0.04 actual EPS reported by Cree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 325.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 27 investors sold CREE shares while 88 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 104.23 million shares or 3.53% less from 108.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.02% or 34,830 shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). 2,200 are owned by Amer Research & Management. 71,429 are owned by Texas Permanent School Fund. Polar Capital Ltd Liability Partnership reported 105,543 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Natixis Advisors LP accumulated 67,400 shares. Mcmillion Cap Mgmt Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) for 240 shares. First Trust Advsr Limited Partnership reported 172,064 shares stake. Howe Rusling stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp owns 1.77 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Alps Advsrs Incorporated reported 56,261 shares stake. Metropolitan Life Ins Co Ny invested in 59,753 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 1.82M shares. Riverhead Ltd has 0.02% invested in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) for 10,656 shares. 159,838 are owned by D L Carlson Investment.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $120,145 activity.

Ativo Capital Management Llc, which manages about $892.03 million and $221.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amphenol Corp New (NYSE:APH) by 3,791 shares to 21,299 shares, valued at $2.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 3,862 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,749 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

