Check Point Software Tech LTD (CHKP) Holder Hugh Johnson Advisors Cut Its Holding by $1.39 Million; Packaging Amer (PKG) Shareholder Mrj Capital Has Upped Its Position

Mrj Capital Inc increased its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (PKG) by 67.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mrj Capital Inc bought 10,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 26,500 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63 million, up from 15,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mrj Capital Inc who had been investing in Packaging Corp Amer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $100.72. About 229,956 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 9.14% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp of America 1Q EPS $1.48; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA QTRLY SHR $1.48; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corp of America Raises Annual Dividend to $3.16 Vs. $2.52; 20/04/2018 – DJ Packaging Corporation of America, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKG); 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP CEO MARK KOWLZAN SAYS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 24/04/2018 – CSB ISSUES FINAL PROBE REPORT ON ’17 BLAST AT PKG DERIDDER MILL; 19/04/2018 – DJ Chase Packaging Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPKA); 08/05/2018 – Packaging Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Ltd (CHKP) by 18.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc sold 11,067 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.65% . The institutional investor held 48,057 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.08M, down from 59,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $107.83. About 405,928 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.30, EST. $1.28; 06/03/2018 Check Point Software Access Event Scheduled By Aliya Capital; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE CUTS 2018 REV ESTIMATE TO $1.85-$1.93 BLN FROM $1.9-$2.0 BLN, NON-GAAP EPS TO $5.45-$5.75 FROM $5.50-$5.90; 02/04/2018 – TrapX Security And Check Point Collaborate To Enhance Enterprise Security; 23/05/2018 – Ukraine cyber police aware of possible new threat -police chief; 10/05/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 04/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS INC – SUBSIDIARY HAS FILED A PATENT INFRINGEMENT LAWSUIT AGAINST CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES INC; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q Rev $452M; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q Net $187M; 20/04/2018 – Check Point Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Mrj Capital Inc, which manages about $185.27 million and $166.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Indus (NYSE:LYB) by 4,400 shares to 49,340 shares, valued at $4.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Servicemaster Gbl (NYSE:SERV) by 33,187 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,300 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Co (NYSE:LOW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold PKG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 80.49 million shares or 2.10% more from 78.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cullen Frost Bankers has 0% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 523 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Bk Corporation reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Millennium Mngmt Llc reported 471,611 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 20,200 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 3,497 are held by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. Amalgamated Bank & Trust owns 22,587 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Syntal Capital Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.19% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) or 4,143 shares. 375 are owned by Grisanti Mngmt Ltd. Comerica Bankshares stated it has 112,320 shares. Ww Asset owns 7,100 shares. Ls Ltd has 0.02% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas owns 51,757 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker holds 94 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Asset Mngmt One accumulated 0.03% or 48,255 shares. The Massachusetts-based Delphi Management Ma has invested 1.41% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG).

Analysts await Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.26 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.26 per share. CHKP’s profit will be $195.78 million for 21.39 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

