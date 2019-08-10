Check Point Software Tech LTD (CHKP) Holder Ativo Capital Management Boosted Its Stake by $539,658; Targa Res (TRGP) Stock Declined While Peconic Partners Has Increased Its Stake

Ativo Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Ltd (CHKP) by 3.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ativo Capital Management Llc bought 4,283 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.65% . The institutional investor held 113,735 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.39 million, up from 109,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ativo Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $111.04. About 619,282 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 14/05/2018 – April’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Targeting Unpatched Server Vulnerabilities, says Check Point; 02/04/2018 – TrapX Security And Check Point Collaborate To Enhance Enterprise Security; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q EPS $1.16; 30/04/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 12/03/2018 – February’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Continues to Chip Away at Enterprise CPU Power, says Check Point; 23/05/2018 – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 06/03/2018 Check Point Software Access Event Scheduled By Aliya Capital; 13/04/2018 – March’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware That Works Outside the Web Browser on the Rise, says Check Point; 21/03/2018 – Pierre-Paul Allard, EVP of Worldwide Sales at Check Point Software Technologies, Recognized as 2018 CRN® Channel Chief; 04/05/2018 – Finjan Files Patent Infringement Complaint Against Check Point USA and Check Point Israel

Peconic Partners Llc increased its stake in Targa Res Corp (TRGP) by 159.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc bought 349,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The hedge fund held 569,900 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.68M, up from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Targa Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $35.86. About 2.86 million shares traded or 26.59% up from the average. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – JV HAS ACQUIRED TARGA’S 200 MLN CUBIC FEET PER DAY SILVER OAK Il GAS PROCESSING PLANT; 18/04/2018 – Targa Resources Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividends; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO REPAY BORROWINGS UNDER ITS CREDIT FACILITIES

Peconic Partners Llc, which manages about $661.53M and $497.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dycom Inds Inc (NYSE:DY) by 50,000 shares to 6,000 shares, valued at $276,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 1.44M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,000 shares, and cut its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI).

More notable recent Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Targa Resources Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividends NYSE:TRGP – GlobeNewswire” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Targa Resources Corp.’s (NYSE:TRGP) 9.5% Dividend Sustainable? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Buyouts And Consolidation Could Perk Up U.S. Midstream Oil And Gas Stocks – Forbes” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Targa Resources declares $0.91 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Midstream Flagging Into Earnings Barrage – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.36 in 2018Q4.