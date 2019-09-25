Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) Valuation Declined While Ruffer Llp Has Boosted Holding; As Ugi New (UGI) Shares Declined, Stillwater Capital Advisors Increased by $347,733 Its Stake

Ruffer Llp increased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) by 6.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruffer Llp bought 19,740 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.65% . The institutional investor held 320,049 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.01 million, up from 300,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruffer Llp who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech Lt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $107.75. About 775,596 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500.

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ugi Corp New (UGI) by 134.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc bought 6,561 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.51% . The institutional investor held 11,437 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $611,000, up from 4,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ugi Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $50.89. About 780,500 shares traded. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has declined 2.65% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 22/05/2018 – UGI ADDS 2 COMPRESSOR STATIONS TO AUBURN GATHERING SYSTEM; 06/03/2018 – UGI Corp Elects Alan N. Harris to Its Bd of Directors; 10/04/2018 – UGI Corporation to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q REV. $2.81B; 24/04/2018 – UGI Increases Annual Dividend Marking the 134th Year of Common Dividends and the 31st Consecutive Year of Annual Dividend; 12/03/2018 – UGI Corp. – Undisclosed SEC investigation again confirmed – 6th time since Oct-2012. (published 30-Jan); 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q Rev $2.81B; 17/05/2018 – GlobalFit Elects Karen Heisler To Board Of Directors; 11/04/2018 – Pennsylvania PUC: PUC Reminds UGI Electric Customers of April 13 Registration Deadline to Testify via Phone at Upcoming “Smart; 06/03/2018 UGI Corporation Elects Alan N. Harris to its Board of Directors

Ruffer Llp, which manages about $4.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cleveland Cliffs Inc by 1.09M shares to 16.41M shares, valued at $175.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apergy Corp by 13,676 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 127,573 shares, and cut its stake in Aptiv Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 50 investors sold UGI shares while 125 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 142.82 million shares or 6.55% more from 134.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cadence Fincl Bank Na has 26,775 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Hennessy Advsrs Incorporated holds 1.27% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 497,552 shares. Haverford Trust has invested 0% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Legacy Private Trust stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). State Street Corporation accumulated 9.79M shares or 0.04% of the stock. Dupont Capital Mgmt Corp holds 0.07% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) or 56,582 shares. The California-based Globeflex Cap Ltd Partnership has invested 0.29% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). 11,500 were reported by Wheatland Advisors. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% or 144,241 shares. Private Advisor Gru Limited Liability Com, New Jersey-based fund reported 14,046 shares. Moreover, Copeland Capital Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.61% invested in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 205,946 shares. Moreover, Art Advsr Ltd Liability has 0.08% invested in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 27,972 shares. 30,293 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated holds 0.03% or 2.12M shares in its portfolio. 49,764 were reported by Metropolitan Life Ins Company.