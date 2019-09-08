Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) Valuation Declined While Mcrae Capital Management Has Cut Stake by $447,300; Union Pac (UNP) Market Valuation Rose While Baldwin Brothers Cut Holding by $552,603

Mcrae Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) by 4.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcrae Capital Management Inc sold 3,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.65% . The institutional investor held 72,255 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.14 million, down from 75,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech Lt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $107.44. About 990,154 shares traded or 11.03% up from the average. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 26/03/2018 – Check Point Software Short-Interest Ratio Rises 49% to 12 Days; 30/04/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 12/03/2018 – February’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Continues to Chip Away at Enterprise CPU Power, says Check Point; 04/05/2018 – Finjan Files Patent Infringement Complaint Against Check Point USA and Check Point Israel; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.30, EST. $1.28; 02/04/2018 – TrapX Security And Check Point Collaborate To Enhance Enterprise Security; 04/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING — Finjan Files Patent Infringement Complaint Against Check Point USA and Check Point Israel; 23/05/2018 – HEAD OF UKRAINE’S CYBER POLICE SAYS AGENCY IS WORKING WITH SECURITY SERVICE TO PROTECT UKRAINE AGAINST POSSIBLE NEW CYBER THREAT; 02/04/2018 – TRAPX SECURITY – COLLABORATING WITH CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES TO ENHANCE ENTERPRISE SECURITY; 21/03/2018 – Pierre-Paul Allard, EVP of Worldwide Sales at Check Point Software Technologies, Recognized as 2018 CRN® Channel Chief

Baldwin Brothers Inc decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp (UNP) by 4.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc analyzed 3,309 shares as the company's stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 73,995 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.37 million, down from 77,304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Union Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $113.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $164.6. About 2.06 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Washington Inv Advsrs Oh has invested 0.83% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Coldstream Cap Mngmt Inc has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Sageworth Trust invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Fairview Inv Mngmt Limited Company has 1,681 shares. Scott & Selber Inc holds 1.23% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 14,046 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Com holds 105,835 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 72,013 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Foundry Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation, a Minnesota-based fund reported 76,274 shares. Aqr Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 349,416 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 140,631 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Llc holds 0.69% or 5.86M shares in its portfolio. 21,398 were reported by Atria Investments Ltd Liability Corp. Macquarie Grp Limited reported 193,972 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents State Bank invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Greystone Managed has invested 0.68% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.67 billion for 16.93 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Baldwin Brothers Inc, which manages about $939.93 million and $671.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 12,686 shares to 41,596 shares, valued at $3.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amerigas Ptrn LP (NYSE:APU) by 12,813 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,645 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 (MDY).

Analysts await Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.26 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.26 per share. CHKP’s profit will be $195.24 million for 21.32 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.