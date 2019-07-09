Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) Valuation Declined While Gargoyle Investment Advisor Has Upped Its Holding; Raymond James Trust Raised Holding in Netflix Com (NFLX) by $351,728 as Share Price Rose

Raymond James Trust increased its stake in Netflix Com Inc (NFLX) by 34.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust bought 988 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,837 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37 million, up from 2,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in Netflix Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $164.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $376.16. About 3.11 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 16/04/2018 – Netflix Inc expected to post earnings of 64 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 27/03/2018 – Netflix, Amazon Face Retail Sales Tax Crackdown in Quebec; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Netflix’s Debt Rating To Ba3 From B1; The Outlook Is Stable; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Cue Suggests Company Won’t Buy Netflix, Disney for Video; 05/03/2018 – Disney needs to step up its game to compete against Netflix, says media analyst; 18/03/2018 – Daryl Hannah directs first feature, wants more women in film industry; 13/04/2018 – Netflix subscription will run through Comcast and will be included in the customers’ monthly cable bill; 18/05/2018 – Netflix Forecasts to 2023: 201 Million Streaming Subscribers by 2023, up by 82% – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund: Amazon Made Most Positive Contribution to 1Q Return, Followed by Microsoft and Netflix; 13/04/2018 – Comcast and Netflix Expand Partnership Following Successful Xfinity X1 Integration

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc increased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) by 83.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc bought 5,033 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,057 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40M, up from 6,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech Lt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $120.27. About 574,529 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has risen 18.05% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 06/03/2018 Check Point Software Access Event Scheduled By Aliya Capital; 23/05/2018 – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 10/05/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 30/04/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 04/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING — Finjan Files Patent Infringement Complaint Against Check Point USA and Check Point Israel; 02/04/2018 – TRAPX SECURITY – COLLABORATING WITH CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES TO ENHANCE ENTERPRISE SECURITY; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q EPS $1.16; 23/05/2018 – HEAD OF UKRAINE’S CYBER POLICE SAYS AGENCY IS WORKING WITH SECURITY SERVICE TO PROTECT UKRAINE AGAINST POSSIBLE NEW CYBER THREAT; 23/05/2018 – Ukraine cyber police aware of possible new threat -police chief; 20/04/2018 – Check Point Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $26.05 million activity. $22.29 million worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) was sold by HASTINGS REED.

Raymond James Trust, which manages about $1.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (LQD) by 4,666 shares to 22,109 shares, valued at $2.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Indexiq (QAI) by 39,849 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,490 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (EFA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Financial Ptnrs Inc reported 14,363 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins reported 7,108 shares. Enterprise Fincl Corp has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Arete Wealth Advsr Lc holds 3,438 shares. Rampart Investment Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 16,891 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Fjarde Ap holds 131,285 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Tiemann Advisors Lc stated it has 630 shares. Bristol John W & Incorporated New York holds 174,069 shares. Waddell And Reed Fin owns 446,792 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Nomura Asset Mgmt Co Ltd invested in 0.82% or 234,985 shares. Mai Capital Management holds 11,065 shares. America First Inv Advsr Lc, a Nebraska-based fund reported 128 shares. Counselors Inc accumulated 14,087 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Franklin holds 0.09% or 481,108 shares. Glenview National Bank Trust Dept accumulated 1,000 shares.

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc, which manages about $353.70 million and $103.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN) by 9,163 shares to 18,271 shares, valued at $1.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 5,035 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,686 shares, and cut its stake in Hp Inc.

