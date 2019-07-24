Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) Stock Value Declined While Strategic Global Advisors Has Cut by $14.33 Million Its Position; As Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Channing Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake by $1.30 Million

Strategic Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) by 49.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Global Advisors Llc sold 113,769 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 114,207 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.45M, down from 227,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech Lt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $112.53. About 2.31 million shares traded or 180.40% up from the average. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has risen 18.05% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 23/05/2018 – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 16/05/2018 – Credit Suisse commits $250 mln to Israeli healthcare fund; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q EPS $1.16; 16/05/2018 – Check Point Software at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 04/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS INC – SUBSIDIARY HAS FILED A PATENT INFRINGEMENT LAWSUIT AGAINST CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES INC; 10/05/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 30/04/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 04/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING — Finjan Files Patent Infringement Complaint Against Check Point USA and Check Point Israel; 26/03/2018 – Check Point Software Short-Interest Ratio Rises 49% to 12 Days; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE CUTS 2018 REV ESTIMATE TO $1.85-$1.93 BLN FROM $1.9-$2.0 BLN, NON-GAAP EPS TO $5.45-$5.75 FROM $5.50-$5.90

Channing Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 16.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Channing Capital Management Llc sold 27,023 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 136,058 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.57M, down from 163,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Channing Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $48.21. About 21.84M shares traded or 17.63% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: Denies Claims, Allegations in Action; 20/04/2018 – OCC AND CFPB ANNOUNCE WELLS FARGO PENALTY IN FRIDAY STATEMENT; 07/05/2018 – US Ecology at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS UNDER AGREEMENT WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION APPOINTED ADMINISTRATIVE AGENT UNDER 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT-SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – ASURE SOFTWARE ACQUIRES EVOLUTION HCM CUSTOMER PORTFOLIO FROM WELLS FARGO BUSINESS PAYROLL SERVICES; 26/04/2018 – PPG Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 05/05/2018 – MUNGER SAYS NO POINT CHANGING BERKSHIRE’S POLICY TOWARD DIVIDENDS, SHARE REPURCHASES BECAUSE IT WORKS SO WELL; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – NONINTEREST EXPENSE DOLLAR TARGET RANGE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED; 06/03/2018 – Evaluating Wells Fargo’s ‘Nice’ Behavior — Barrons.com; 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO MANAGEMENT PROPOSALS ALL APPROVED

Strategic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $714.87M and $475.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 22,625 shares to 57,735 shares, valued at $3.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 16,761 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,972 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Channing Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $2.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 282,833 shares to 329,090 shares, valued at $6.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in G (NASDAQ:GIII) by 14,361 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.06M shares, and has risen its stake in H.B. Fuller Co. (NYSE:FUL).