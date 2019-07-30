Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) Stock Price Declined While Strategic Global Advisors Lowered Its Stake; Crow Point Partners Has Increased Verizon Communications (VZ) Position by $2.89 Million

Crow Point Partners Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 10.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc bought 49,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 500,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.57M, up from 450,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $57. About 4.09 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Net $4.55B; 20/04/2018 – U.S. SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T AND VERIZON OVER WIRELESS COLLUSION CLAIM – NYT , CITING; 20/04/2018 – BNN: U.S. Justice Dept. to probe AT&T, Verizon wireless contracts; 07/03/2018 – Paysafe Gears Up for an Exciting 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series Season; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON REPORTS TENDER OFFERS FOR 13 SERIES OF NOTES; 22/03/2018 – Verizon Will Pay Fixed Annual Amount for Professional Services Throughout Term of Amendment and One-time Hosting Conversion Fee; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON QTRLY WIRELESS RETAIL POSTPAID CHURN WAS 1.04 PERCENT, A YEAR-OVER-YEAR IMPROVEMENT; 02/04/2018 – VZ REPORTS EXPIRATION OF $3.4B OF 13 SERIES OF NOTES OFFERED; 27/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Snap Inc. Exec Jeff Lucas as Head of Americas Sales; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Total Fios Rev Growth 1.9%

Strategic Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) by 49.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Global Advisors Llc sold 113,769 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 114,207 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.45M, down from 227,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech Lt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $111.31. About 418,306 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has risen 18.05% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 10/05/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.30, EST. $1.28; 14/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for America First Multifamily Investors, Harmonic, Check Point Software Techno; 06/03/2018 Check Point Software Access Event Scheduled By Aliya Capital; 02/04/2018 – TRAPX SECURITY – COLLABORATING WITH CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES TO ENHANCE ENTERPRISE SECURITY; 14/05/2018 – April’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Targeting Unpatched Server Vulnerabilities, says Check Point; 23/05/2018 – Ukraine cyber police aware of possible new threat -police chief; 23/05/2018 – HEAD OF UKRAINE’S CYBER POLICE SAYS AGENCY IS WORKING WITH SECURITY SERVICE TO PROTECT UKRAINE AGAINST POSSIBLE NEW CYBER THREAT; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q EPS $1.16; 04/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING — Finjan Files Patent Infringement Complaint Against Check Point USA and Check Point Israel

Strategic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $714.87 million and $475.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P Global Inc by 6,843 shares to 9,696 shares, valued at $2.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lloyds Banking Group Plc (NYSE:LYG) by 494,606 shares in the quarter, for a total of 652,302 shares, and has risen its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (NYSE:PKG).

Analysts await Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.28 earnings per share, up 1.59% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.26 per share. CHKP’s profit will be $198.88 million for 21.74 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.07% EPS growth.

Crow Point Partners Llc, which manages about $937.00 million and $590.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Gp (NYSE:PEG) by 80,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $11.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 7,704 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,171 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (FXI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4.